Bhad Bhabie & Alabama Barker Look-Alikes Fight At Strip Club

Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker's beef has been a hot topic in recent weeks, and recently, one strip club decided to cash in on it. The club, located in east Tennessee, hired impersonators of both women to fight each other in the ring earlier this week. One witness told TMZ that the event was well-received, and that the Bhad Bhabie look-alike ended up winning.
News of the battle comes just a few days after she unleashed a third diss track about Barker, "OG CRASHOUT." In it, she makes fun of the personality's accent, body, family, and more. She even called her a "cr*cker" despite also being white. "Surround yourself with Blacks but still ain't 'vited to the cookout," she raps. "Cr*cker b*tch. I ain't backing down from this sh*t I feel like Curtis." In response, Barker poked fun at the confusing line.
Why Are Bhad Bhabie & Alabama Barker Beefing?
"Did I just get called a cr*cker b*tch by another white women [sic]," she asked fans on her Instagram Story. "Call us Cracker Barrel h*." As for what started their feud in the first place, Bhad Bhabie accused Barker of getting with the father of her child Le Vaughn late last year. The two of them ended up going back and forth on social media, and ultimately taking their beef to the booth. For now, it doesn't look like Barker plans on releasing another diss track in response to Bhad Bhabie's latest one.
The track did manage to rile up yet another one of her foes, however, Lil Tay. The teenager went off on Bhad Bhabie on X, making it clear that she isn't a fan of the diss. "Calling someone a cracker' while appropriating Black culture and referring to Black people as 'Blacks?' The irony is embarrassing," she wrote. "Walking around like a rejected background character from a conservative sitcom, knowing damn well she ain’t even on the guest list for the cookout. I hope her edges file for divorce, take them stiff braids out, Bhad BBL!"