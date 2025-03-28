Bhad Bhabie Laughs Off Death Threat She Received Via Text Message

Bhad Bhabie just recently celebrated her 22nd birthday, but some people did not choose to send her very kind wishes around her special day. She recently took to her Instagram Story to share an alleged death threat she received from a big hater via a text message, remarking on how easy it was to get her number. "I've never liked your weird vulture cracker self and I've always wanted to MURDER you h*," the threat read. "[...] I see you when you vulnerable b***h, I know what makes you cry... imma skin you slow. [...] I hope you beat your cancer tho, wouldn't wanna touch a dying b***h. See you in April Dani." Yikes...

Well, Bhad Bhabie doesn't care about all that. "Murder me is crazy [crying-laughing emoji]," she captioned her screenshot on her Instagram Story. The Florida native has a long history of dealing with haters and social media criticism, so we don't think this is anything new for her. Then again, some recent feuds like a Devin Haney freestyle call-out might exacerbate these issues in some cases, although this particular message seems too general and frankly hateful to connect to any specific narrative.

Bhad Bhabie Alabama Barker Beef

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 27: Bhad Bhabie attends Bhabie City Hosted By Bhad Bhabie at Magic City on March 27, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)

Speaking of narratives, the big one these days is Bhad Bhabie's rap beef with a surprising foe, Alabama Barker. They continue to attack each other online through not just fiery diss tracks, but a lot of online antics, allegations, and flexes. You might not even know why they stared to clash at this point, so if you forgot, Bhabie accused Barker of sleeping with her on-and-off-again partner, Le Vaughn. Then, she launched a series of accusations against the likes of Soulja Boy and Tyga, but the main target of her ire was always the Blink-182 heiress.