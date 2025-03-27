Bhad Bhabie & Devin Haney Go Back & Forth After Femcee Name-Drops Boxer In New Freestyle

Devin Haney has plenty of boxing opps, but many folks probably never expected him to go back and forth with Bhad Bhabie, of all people (real name Danielle Bregoli). The femcee recently name-dropped him in a freestyle preview she shared in an Instagram clip with Ari Fletcher, as they promoted Bhabie's appearance on Fletcher's "Dinner With The Don" YouTube cooking show. "Could’ve f***ed on Devin Haney, he ain’t hitting on s**t," she rapped on the cut. Then, the boxer responded via a Twitter post that shared an alleged screenshot of Bregoli dropping her number via Instagram DMs, to which he responded with a clown emoji.

Still, she doubled down on her claims in her response to the San Francisco athlete, which she issued via an Instagram comment under the post below covering Haney's clap-back. "If i was to lie , I would lie on a champ," Bhad Bhabie wrote. Ouch... She might have referred to Devin Haney's no-contest Ryan Garcia bout recently, which caused a lot of controversy due to Garcia's antics and his suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs. That situation became more complex than anticipated, though, so take that with a grain of salt.

Read More: Lil Tay Slams Bhad Bhabie By Accusing Her Of Cultural Appropriation In Heated Rant

Bhad Bhabie Alabama Barker Diss Track

Beyond Devin Haney, though, Bhad Bhabie has much larger beef targets. Her fiery feud with Alabama Barker continues to rage on via new diss tracks, previews, social media statements, online antics, and a whole lot of reactions to it all. Many folks wonder whether or not the two will ever meet in person to settle the score or if they will just engage in social media shots for the rest of eternity. At this point, it seems like clout will determine who "wins" at the end of the day, although many fans became far more invested into this situation than they every could've guessed.

In fact, Bhad Bhabie won't reconcile with Alabama Barker until they physically go at it, based on her own words. So perhaps diss tracks and online shots are actually the way to go, as no one wants to see that break out. Perhaps Devin Haney will come through with another clap-back to this development...