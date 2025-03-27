Bhad Bhabie & Devin Haney Go Back & Forth After Femcee Name-Drops Boxer In New Freestyle

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 675 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Bhad Bhabie Devin Haney Freestyle Hip Hop News
April 9, 2016; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Devin Haney reacts after he is declared the winner against Rafael Vazquez at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Bhad Bhabie took a break from her feud with Alabama Barker to take some Devin Haney shots on a new freestyle tease.

Devin Haney has plenty of boxing opps, but many folks probably never expected him to go back and forth with Bhad Bhabie, of all people (real name Danielle Bregoli). The femcee recently name-dropped him in a freestyle preview she shared in an Instagram clip with Ari Fletcher, as they promoted Bhabie's appearance on Fletcher's "Dinner With The Don" YouTube cooking show. "Could’ve f***ed on Devin Haney, he ain’t hitting on s**t," she rapped on the cut. Then, the boxer responded via a Twitter post that shared an alleged screenshot of Bregoli dropping her number via Instagram DMs, to which he responded with a clown emoji.

Still, she doubled down on her claims in her response to the San Francisco athlete, which she issued via an Instagram comment under the post below covering Haney's clap-back. "If i was to lie , I would lie on a champ," Bhad Bhabie wrote. Ouch... She might have referred to Devin Haney's no-contest Ryan Garcia bout recently, which caused a lot of controversy due to Garcia's antics and his suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs. That situation became more complex than anticipated, though, so take that with a grain of salt.

Read More: Lil Tay Slams Bhad Bhabie By Accusing Her Of Cultural Appropriation In Heated Rant

Bhad Bhabie Alabama Barker Diss Track

Beyond Devin Haney, though, Bhad Bhabie has much larger beef targets. Her fiery feud with Alabama Barker continues to rage on via new diss tracks, previews, social media statements, online antics, and a whole lot of reactions to it all. Many folks wonder whether or not the two will ever meet in person to settle the score or if they will just engage in social media shots for the rest of eternity. At this point, it seems like clout will determine who "wins" at the end of the day, although many fans became far more invested into this situation than they every could've guessed.

In fact, Bhad Bhabie won't reconcile with Alabama Barker until they physically go at it, based on her own words. So perhaps diss tracks and online shots are actually the way to go, as no one wants to see that break out. Perhaps Devin Haney will come through with another clap-back to this development...

Read More: Bhad Bhabie Takes A Random Swipe At Le Vaughn Amid Her Feud With Alabama Barker

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
JMBLYA Dallas 2019 Music Bhad Bhabie Previews Alabama Barker Diss Track But Fans Aren't Feeling It 5.0K
Alabama Barker Reveals New Boyfriend Bhad Bhabie Beef Hip Hop News Relationships Alabama Barker Finally Reveals Her New Boyfriend Amid Fiery Bhad Bhabie Beef 1.8K
Bhad Bhabie Teases Alabama Barker Diss Track Travis Hip Hop News Music Bhad Bhabie Teases Yet Another Alabama Barker Diss Track Roping In Her Father Travis 2.7K
Alabama Barker Bhad Bhabie Diss Track Hip Hop News Music Alabama Barker Delivers Brutal Message To Bhad Bhabie’s Daughter In Upcoming Diss Track 20.8K