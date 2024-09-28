Ryan Garcia Responds To Devin Haney's Battery & Fraud Lawsuit

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney's rematch could be in the courtroom instead of the ring.

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney have a pretty explosive and scandalous rivalry, and their fight earlier this year in April continues to haunt them. Garcia won that bout, but officials later ruled it a no-contest due to his ingestion of the performance-enhancing drug ostarine. This week, Haney filed suit in New York, accusing his opponent of battery and fraud both before and during their match-up. He pursues unspecified damages and maintains that "his contest should have adhered to fair rules." "While Devin Haney agreed to participate in a prize fight against Garcia, at no time did he agree to engage in a bout against an individual who had taken a performance-enhancing drug," the lawsuit reportedly reads.

Now, Ryan Garcia has responded to Devin Haney's lawsuit via an Instagram post. "I’m being sued for doing my job," he wrote. "This fight has been a Netflix documentary but this right here is the finale. Your honor he simply struggles with left hook syndrome." As for the fraud element of this debacle, Haney claims that Garcia "tried to make weight and failed" when it came to his pursuit of Haney's WBC junior welterweight title.

Ryan Garcia's Response To Devin Haney's Lawsuit

In addition to Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney's lawsuit also accuses Golden Boy Promotions of breach of contract concerning these circumstances. Haney claims the situation provoked "physical injury, reputational harm worth millions, and emotional and mental distress." Previously, he had reacted to Garcia's suspension from boxing. "I want to thank the commission and the fans who stood by me during this whole process," Haney told ESPN. "The facts are the facts, and I wasn’t on an even playing field. Happy I was able to receive justice for what happened. It’s all part of my story and it’s only going to make me better. I look to enjoy this time with my family and friends and see what’s next.