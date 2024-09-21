Ryan Garcia Says Diddy's Arrest Is A "Very Serious Matter" After Trolling Devin Haney Over It

Ryan Garcia says it's not a laughing matter.

Ryan Garcia says the allegations surrounding Diddy are a "very serious matter" and not one to joke about, despite trolling Devin Haney for his alleged link to the Bad Boy mogul. Speaking with TMZ in Los Angeles after authorities arrested Diddy on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, the suspended boxer expressed his concern for the alleged victims.

"We're laughing but it's a very serious matter," Garcia said. "I just hope all the victims, you know, they get their due diligence because that's sad if crazy s**t happened." He also mentioned wanting a rematch with the 25-year-old. "If Haney wants a real match, tell him hit me up. I'll give him another whoopin'," he said. The center of Garcia's trolling of Haney has revolved around Diddy's alleged "freak off" parties and the 1,000 bottles of lube authorities allegedly found when raiding his properties.

Ryan Garcia Knocks Down Devin Haney

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia reacts after knocking down Devin. Haney during a fight at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images)

Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, has downplayed the relevance of so many bottles of lube and baby oil being found on his property. “I don’t think it was 1,000, I think it was a lot, I mean, there is a Costco right down the street. I think Americans buy in bulk, as we know,” he told The New York Post outside the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on Saturday. “And you know these are consensual adults doing what consensual adults do, you know, we can’t get so puritanical in this country to think that somehow sex is a bad thing because if it was there would be no more people.”

Ryan Garcia Discusses Diddy's Arrest

Diddy is still being held at the infamous Brooklyn jail after failing to get out on bail, earlier this week. He's already pleaded guilty to the charges and maintains his innocence. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney as well as Diddy on HotNewHipHop.