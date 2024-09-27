Devin Haney Sues Ryan Garcia For Alleged Fraud & Battery Over April Fight

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia's rivalry continues.

These two boxers have made their disdain for each other crystal clear. The latest update in the Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia rivalry is the former's new lawsuit against the latter for alleged battery and fraud on the journey to – and during – their April match at Barclays Center, per TMZ Sports. Haney allegedly filed the suit in New York on Friday (September 27). For those unaware, Garcia initially won that bout after multiple knockdowns, but officials called it a no-contest after they found evidence that Garcia used performance-enhancing drugs for it. Therefore, Haney says that he would not have agreed to the fight if he knew of these enhancements, and thus feels defrauded.

In addition, Devin Haney posited that Ryan Garcia's ingestion of the drug despite his agreement to fight clean led to Garcia making various misrepresentations. The nature of these is unclear, although Haney said that they would've caused him to call the fight quits. But Garcia isn't the only defendant in this situation. Haney also sued Golden Boy Promotions for alleged breach of contract. Haney seeks unspecified damages for how the situation inflicted "physical injury, reputational damage which will amount to millions of dollars, and emotional and mental distress."

Ryan Garcia & Devin Haney In The Ring

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia (white trunks) punches Devin Haney (gray trunks) during their WBC Super Lightweight title bout at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

As of writing this article, it seems like neither Ryan Garcia nor Devin Haney have publicly addressed this lawsuit or the claims within. Elsewhere, though, they have plenty of other matters to jab each other over. For example, Garcia recently called the Diddy scandal a "very serious matter" despite how he trolled Haney for his alleged connection to the Bad Boy executive. As far as a response from Haney, this new lawsuit certainly answered that question.