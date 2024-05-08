Ryan Garcia Brags That He Was “High As F***” During Devin Haney Fight

Ryan Garcia and boxing fans have been on a rollercoaster ride for weeks. Garcia's fight with Devin Haney was super hyped up and ended with Garcia being declared the winner. All through the lead-up to the fight, Garcia displayed erratic behavior and generally acted like a fool whenever he got the chance. His antic were all apparently a part of his master plan. They got people to pay attention to the fight. Now Garcia is dealing with the fallout of alleged positive drug tests. Garcia was found to have been taking PEDs prior to his fight, with Haney testing positive twice before the match. Now, the controversial fighter is bragging about how he was high during one of the biggest fights in his career.

Ryan Garcia was three pounds overweight for the fight with Devin Haney. This is why Haney retained his title even though he lost. Ryan Garcia asserts that if he had been using steroids, he would have been in better form for the fight against Devin Haney and that he was high on weed during the fight. Ryan Garcia now acknowledges that he was "high as f***" during their latest fight, and he continued his insistence that he was not utilizing prohibited substances against Devin Haney.

Ryan Garcia Claims He Was Super High During Devin Haney Fight

Ryan Garcia said he didn't take the illegal drug during a recent visit on The Fully Tilted podcast. The young fighter confirmed that he just asked to have his "B" samples examined. Garcia boasted that he was high when he defeated Haney, even though he denied using Ostarine. "If I were on steroids, I would've been in way better shape," Garcia said. "It was literally drinking every day, smoking weed. I didn't stop not even until the f****ingday of the fight. And I got in there high as f**k and I beat his ass."

Garcia admitted that Haney had never been beaten like that his entire career, saying, "It was a walk in the f****ing park. I had harder fights in sparring. It was not hard at all." He added, "Steroids didn't help that, brother." Hopefully, we get some clarification of Garcia's test results soon. Fans want a rematch, and a fair one at that. Both fighters are at equal weight and no excuses. Overall, the Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney saga is probably far from over.

