Conor McGregor Calls Out Ryan Garcia After Positive PED Test

Ryan Garcia allegedly tested positive for a banned substance twice before his boxing match against Devin Haney. In the lead-up to the fight, Ryan Garcia displayed erratic behavior in a truly wild pre-fight promo. The fighter tried to go viral every chance he got. His behavior was so wild fans were speculating if he was even in the right mind frame to fight Haney. However, after winning against Haney Garcia said it was all an act to troll Haney and all the fans. Now he has apparently tested positive for juicing before the fight, and MMA legend Conor McGregor is calling him out for it.

Ryan Garcia made waves when he completely dominated his fight against Devin Haney. He knocked Haney down three times, and at some point, he looked at his opponent with pity and told him to call the fight. Garcia was already three pounds overweight for the fight which is an advantage in Boxing. It's the reason why even though he won, he couldn't take Haney’s WBC title. The news that Garcia was on PEDs has thrown the whole fight into doubt. It's dangerous to take PEDs in the fight game as you can actually seriously hurt or even kill your opponent. Conor McGregor was not happy about the news and wanted to confront Garcia about it.

Read More: Ryan Garcia Makes Diddy Joke After Testing Positive For PED’s

Conor Mcgregor Sends Threats To Ryan Garcia Over PED Usage

Conor McGregor is not happy with Ryan Garcia. The MMA great called out Garcia and UFC fighter Sean O’Malley, who has also been accused of taking the same PED as Garcia. Conor says he was sick at the news for Devin Haney and asserted that Garcia put his life in danger. He calls Haney’s performance even more heroic, going up against someone who was juicing and continuing to get up. Conor wants to fight Garcia but not in a ring, threatening to put elbows on him to teach him a lesson.

Conor McGregor has been rumored but never confirmed to have taken performance-enhancing drugs. At some points in his prime, he refused to be tested for a large swath of his fight career. Nevertheless, it seems McGregor is on team Haney. McGregor clearly considers himself an authority in the fight world, and Ryan Garcia has messed with the integrity of the game. Overall, Conor had some very harsh words for Ryan Garcia. It will be interesting how this whole ordeal plays out.

Read More: Michael Chandler Confirms Conor McGregor Bout

[via]