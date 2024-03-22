Michael Chandler Confirms Conor McGregor Bout

Michael Chandler has confirmed that he will be fighting Conor McGregor this year. "I've got the official announcement. It's happening this summer. I can't tell you the actual date, but it's happening this summer!" Chandler told TMZ. This news came days after McGregor told he wanted to fight Mike Tyson this year. That in itself would be an impressive feat, given that Tyson is already scheduled to fight Jake Paul. However, it looks like McGregor will instead be looking to return to his natural habitat of MMA.

McGregor had previously teased a fight with Chandler for the summer. "I'd like to announce the return date for myself, 'Notorious' Conor McGregor. The greatest comeback of all time will take place in Las Vegas, International Fight Week of June 29. The opponent, Michael Chandler -- and the weight, Mr. Chandler, 185 pounds," McGregor announced in a video on X on New Year's Eve. However, the UFC did not, and has not, confirmed that fight. That may change given Chandler's new announcement.

Read More: Conor McGregor Dodges Charges On Alleged NBA Finals Rape

Conor McGregor Accused Of Cocaine Addiction After Bizarre Interview

Elsewhere, A number of fans have theorized that McGregor is being kept out of the octagon due to a cocaine addiction. "Bro is absolutely geeking ❄️. The UFC brass is trying to keep him away from the octagon because they know how bad his cocaine addiction has gotten," one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Their evidence for this was a particularly energetic interview with McGregor in which he didn't appear entirely sober.

As mentioned, McGregor is expected to return to the Octagon later this year. Furthermore, McGregor's previously stated 185-pound weight is interesting as it's well beyond the "natural" weight of both fighters. McGregor and Chandler both traditionally fight at 155 lbs. McGregor has previously fought as high as 170 lbs but never at 185 lbs. Additionally, it will be interesting to see how McGregor fares after two years away. His last two fights were convincing losses before he was sidelined with a broken leg.

Read More: Ronda Rousey Finally Reveals True Reason For Retirement

[via]