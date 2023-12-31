Conor McGregor Announces MMA Return, UFC Yet To Confirm Fight

Conor McGregor has announced that he intends to return to the Octagon next June, with his opponent being long-time rival Michael Chandler. "I'd like to announce the return date for myself, 'Notorious' Conor McGregor. The greatest comeback of all time will take place in Las Vegas, International Fight Week of June 29. The opponent, Michael Chandler -- and the weight, Mr. Chandler, 185 pounds," McGregor announced in a video on X.

However, the UFC has not officially confirmed the fight. The 185-pound weight is interesting as it's well beyond the "natural" weight of both fighters. McGregor and Chandler both traditionally fight at 155 lbs. McGregor has previously fought as high as 170 lbs but never at 185 lbs. Furthermore, the June fight date is well after the marquee UFC 300 event in April.

Conor McGregor Tweets And Deletes Battle Rap Verse

Meanwhile, McGregor recently had a tweet-and-delete moment in a Twitter feud with a political commentator. McGregor posted a 2-minute verse aimed at Scott Moore, a political commentator and battle rapper from Northern Ireland, after Moore called McGregor "a profoundly stupid person". McGregor's stilted verse took aim at Moore's appearance and Northern Irish origin. However, like many of McGregor's tweets, it was quickly deleted from McGregor's page. Moore still responded to McGregor's verse with one of his own, going as far as to essentially call McGregor an English collaborator. However, his call for McGregor to face him in person was short-lived as McGregor simply chose to block him instead.

All of this stemmed from McGregor posting a selfie with the caption "Ireland, your President". That's what sparked the original comment from Moore. Furthermore, Moore informed McGregor that it was below the belt to go after his appearances and mannerisms as Moore suffers from a mental health condition that causes him to pick at his skin and is also autistic, meaning there are many mannerisms he can't control. Unfortunately, the prevailing opinion online was that this was another L for the MMA great.

