Conor McGregor Accused Of Cocaine Addiction After Bizarre Interview

A number of fans have theorized that Conor McGregor is being kept out of the octagon due to a cocaine addiction. "Bro is absolutely geeking ❄️. The UFC brass is trying to keep him away from the octagon because they know how bad his cocaine addiction has gotten," one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Their evidence for this was a particularly energetic interview with McGregor in which he didn't appear entirely sober.

McGregor is expected to return to the Octagon later this year. However, there has already been some drama around his return. In December, McGregor announced that he intends to return to the Octagon in June, with his opponent being long-time rival Michael Chandler. "I'd like to announce the return date for myself, 'Notorious' Conor McGregor. The greatest comeback of all time will take place in Las Vegas, International Fight Week of June 29. The opponent, Michael Chandler -- and the weight, Mr. Chandler, 185 pounds," McGregor announced in a video on X. However, the UFC never confirmed the fight.

Conor McGregor "Raps" During Twitter Beef, Immediately Deletes His Verse

Elsewhere, McGregor tried his hand at rapping after getting into a feud on X, formerly Twitter. McGregor posted a 2-minute verse aimed at Scott Moore, a political commentator and battle rapper from Northern Ireland, after Moore called McGregor "a profoundly stupid person". McGregor's stilted verse took aim at Moore's appearance and Northern Irish origin. However, like many of McGregor's tweets, it was quickly deleted from McGregor's page. Moore still responded to McGregor's verse with one of his own, going as far as to essentially call McGregor an English collaborator. However, his call for McGregor to face him in person was short-lived as McGregor simply chose to block him instead.

All of this stemmed from McGregor posting a selfie with the caption "Ireland, your President". That's what sparked the original comment from Moore. Furthermore, Moore informed McGregor that it was below the belt to go after his appearances and mannerisms as Moore suffers from a mental health condition that causes him to pick at his skin and is also autistic, meaning there are many mannerisms he can't control. Unfortunately, the prevailing opinion online was that this was another L for the MMA great.

