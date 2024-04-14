Ryan Garcia Makes Bold Claim About Ye Attending Devin Haney Fight

Ryan Garcia is walking back on his distaste for Ye, and is now claiming that the rapper will walk him out for his upcoming boxing match with Devin Haney. "Kanye walking me out," he tweeted on Sunday (April 14). "You heard it here first. Big money let's go." Of course, this is pretty ironic considering that Garcia ranted against the Chicago MC allegedly refusing to walk him out due to his "no Diddy" comment to 50 Cent just a few days ago. It was a pretty scathing attack, too, and considering their often chaotic presences on social media for very different reasons, we can only wonder what made them make up... if this isn't the fattest load of cap from either celebrity.

Maybe Ryan Garcia is being played here, much like Playboi Carti played Adin Ross for their "stream" together, which lasted all of ten minutes. On the other hand, maybe he's just trying to get more interest and hype building for this fight, and what better way to do that than by opening up the Ye beef again for a reconciliation? However, considering the "2024" producer's relative silence right now as more alleged Vultures volumes are in limbo, this would be a bizarre way to re-enter the fold. Or maybe this is just all for the bag.

Read More: Ryan Garcia Calls Devin Haney Fight “Personal”

Ryan Garcia Claims Ye Is Walking Him Out For Devin Haney Fight

In other Ye-related news, he recently shaved off a big chunk of his asking price for his mansion, indicating that he's looking to get rid of it ASAP. Other than that, things have been relatively calm: no new listening parties, no overtly abhorrent statements, just a lot of paparazzi footage of him with Bianca Censori for the most part. Hopefully it actually feels like a chill time for the Georgia native. After all, maybe this downtime will inspire him to clean up his act and strive for good-hearted greatness.

Meanwhile, the boxer's other headlines as of late have little to do with boxing and more to do with his social media antics, such as questioning Abdul Wahid's sexuality. Do you think that this latest tactic will actually work for ticket sales, regardless of whether it's true or not? Drop your thoughts on all this down in the comments section below. Also, log back into HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Ryan Garcia and Ye.

Read More: Ye Links Up With Yung Lean And Rich The Kid