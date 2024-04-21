Devin Haney Addresses Ryan Garcia Loss

There was a lot to talk about concerning this match-up and its result.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia seems to have been successful in hyping up his Devin Haney fight last night (Saturday, April 20), because it resulted in a big upset. Garcia beat the WBC junior lightweight title holder by majority decision after 12 rounds at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, knocking him down to the ground thrice throughout. The first was with a left hook to the head in the seventh round, and two more in the tenth and eleventh rounds, respectively. However, Haney still has his title, since his opponent did not make weight before the match-up. Still, it was a pretty exciting match that its losing competitor reflected on via Twitter in the wee hours of Sunday (April 21).

"Alhamdulillah Allah is the perfect planner he makes no mistakes.." Devin Haney expressed on the social media platform. "Fought like a true champion. Got up off the canvas & kept fighting. I am 100% ok & would love to do it again while we both make weight. I have no broken anything btw way like i said im Ok. Same way you dish be able to take it.. I will be back InshaAllah."

Devin Haney Speaks Out After Losing To Ryan Garcia But Keeping His Title

Of course, this battle followed a lot of antics and social media firestorms mostly caused by Ryan Garcia's unabashed and often bizarre claims and takes. For example, he recently claimed that Drake slept with Bobbi Althoff, thus causing her divorce and resulting in the odd falling-out that they seemed to have online following their interview, and none of this has been confirmed. As for Devin Haney, he mostly stayed out of these things although he's no stranger to public scrutiny. Still, when compared to Garcia's antics and his relentless addresses of any other topic besides boxing, it seems like his composure wasn't enough to cinch the victory.

Meanwhile, with no lost title here, perhaps the San Francisco native will feel even more pressured to defend it next time, as this loss could have a big impact. Or maybe he will instead have to look elsewhere for inspiration, as we don't really know how he interprets this loss. Is the technicality comforting or does it add insult to injury? Either way, we'll see what goes down between these two contentious titans in the near future. For more news on Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney, stick around on HNHH.

[via]

