Ryan Garcia Seemingly Questions Abdul Wahid's Sexuality

Ryan Garcia has taken shots at Abdul Wahid, formerly known as Gervonta Davis, for a post the latter made on social media. Taken from Wahid's Instagram, the image appears to show Wahid hugging a friend from behind as the friend makes a kissing face at Wahid. "I love my brothas" can be seen as a caption to the image. "WTF Abdul" Garcia added in a screenshot he posted to his own Instagram story. A number of people have alleged the other person in the image is Adrien Broner.

Of course, there is no love lost between Garcia and Wahid. Wahid soundly beat Garcia last year. However, comments from Wahid in recent days appear to indicate that he would be open to a rematch. That is a fight that Garcia has been hoping for since his defeat. "Obviously I'm disappointed. I tried my best but he caught me with a good body shot. I'll come back stronger and yeah man, one day…rack up a couple wins and maybe we could do a rematch at maybe 140, 147," Garcia said immediately after their fight.

Elsewhere, Garcia has threatened to drop out of his fights against Devin Haney after his opponent accepted a sponsorship with PRIME. "Does not surprise me Who else would satan support other then Devil Haney. More confirmation. Yall support this I’m out. Kids are in danger from drinking this “allegedly”," Garcia wrote in response to the sponsorship announcement. PRIME, the high-caffeine energy drink owned by Logan Paul and KSI, came under intense scrutiny last year. Several children were reported to have suffered heart attacks after consuming the beverage. Then illegal distribution in Canada led to the country banning the product.

Furthermore, Garcia's post came after a string of posts that appeared to go against his promise to only tweet about his April 20 fight with Haney. This included a bizarre post about one of the biggest hip hop conspiracies of all time. "Would you believe me if I told you I know for a fact who killed Tupac, a lot of yall know the answer but I can prove it," Garcia wrote on X. Duane "Keefe D" Davis is currently awaiting trial for his alleged role in Tupac's murder. However, conspiracy theories have long connected Diddy to the case, amongst others.

