Andre Ward Warns Ryan Garcia To Stay Off Social Media

Veteran boxer Andre Ward has warned Ryan Garcia to stay off social media amid Garcia's whirlwind week of concerning posts. "I think the first thing is, he's got to get off social media," Ward said. "I think somebody around him gotta tell him, 'We gotta deal with this, but we not going to deal with it in the public side'," Ward told TMZ.

In a now-deleted tweet, Ryan Garcia accused social media star Bryce Hall of inappropriate conduct with minors. "Apologize for messing with underage kids," Garcia wrote while calling out Hall by name. "You need to repent and stop hiding behind TikTok for clout," Garcia added. Hall has been previously sued for his conduct at an LA restaurant. However, there have been no previous allegations linking him to conduct with minors. However, Garcia also appeared to have a moment of clarity after days of posting conspiracy theory-fuelled tweets. "I Ryan Garcia, will not be speaking or tweeting or writing anything other then My Fight “Boxing” and Sports. All topics of discussion will be discussed after my fight 🥊 5 weeks of focus. You have my word I’m locked in I’ll see you 4-20," Garcia also wrote.

Andre Ward Gives Jake Paul His Flowers For Expanding Boxing's Audience

Elsewhere, Ward recently gave high praise for Jake Paul during an interview with TMZ. "I don't hate on it. The crossover stuff like what Jake Paul, Logan [Paul] is doing, [Francis] Ngannou just did, I respect it. That takes a lot of courage, takes a lot of heart. It actually brings a new audience, more eyeballs," Ward said, "and if the fanbase follows them over to boxing, then more power to 'em. I'm a fan of it, I appreciate it and I watch it." Ward said. Furthermore, he noted that he would be open to taking on one of the Paul Brothers in an exhibition fight.

The rise of non-traditional boxing has been a mixed bag. Jake Paul has talent but little desire to fight actual boxers. Logan is more interested in pursuing his wrestling career than in boxing. Furthermore, both his fight with Dillon Danis and KSI's fight with Tommy Fury was referred to as a "disgrace to boxing". However, then you have Francis Ngannou giving Tyson Fury "the toughest fight in a decade" and even receiving a WBC ranking out of it.

