Ryan Garcia Arrested For Alleged Vandalism: Report

Ryan Garcia Media Workout
DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 09: Ryan Garcia participates in a media workout at World Class Boxing Gym on April 09, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images)
Ryan Garcia is reportedly in police custody.

Ryan Garcia has been arrested for felony vandalism, according to TMZ Sports. The outlet reports the alleged incident went down at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills on Saturday afternoon. Authorities claim the fighter damaged property inside the hotel, mainly in his room and the outside hallway. It's unclear how much damage he allegedly caused, as in California, anything over $400 can constitute a felony.

In addition to reporting the arrest, TMZ Sports also obtained footage of police escorting Garcia into custody. In the clip, he covers his head with a helmet while making his way into a squad car. He appears shirtless, however, making him identifiable by his back tattoos. While he went peacefully, witnesses told TMZ he appeared under the influence.

Ryan Garcia Celebrates Beating Devin Haney

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia celebrates after defeating Devin Haney in a fight at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images)

The arrest comes after police performed a wellness check on Garcia, earlier this week, at the same hotel. He was reportedly okay at the time and officers let him be, although the hotel reportedly cut him off from alcohol. Garcia famously defeated Devin Haney in what many considered a major upset, earlier this year. “I don’t give a f*ck what people say about me,” Garcia said following the fight. “… I drank every single night. Went out on the first Monday and Tuesday (of fight week), and drank, drank, drank. What happened? I won. I’m not necessarily proud of it, but I’m just saying. It was a statement to say you guys can’t really f*ck with me. I can do whatever I want. … I drank every day and did whatever I wanted. I’m not proud of it at all. I just pray for my kids, and hopefully, they are OK. I hope I made them proud.”

Afterward, he tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug on the banned substance list. It appears that Garcia is still in police custody. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ryan Garcia and his recent arrest on HotNewHipHop.

