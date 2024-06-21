Ryan Garcia Responds To PED Suspension By Claiming Drake Killed XXXTentacion

Ryan Garcia is just spouting conspiracy theories now.

Ryan Garcia has been dealing with a pretty heavy controversy as of late. Following his fight against Devin Haney, Garcia ended up testing positive for PEDs. Although Garcia was quick to tell fans that he was innocent, Garcia ultimately tested positive a second time. Subsequently, Garcia was suspended from boxing for one full year. Furthermore, he was fined $10K and has to relinquish his most recent win. This benefits Haney, who maintains his perfect record following the decision.

Following the news, Garcia took to Twitter, where he unleashed the clip. Overall, Garcia has been using social media as a means of promoting fights, and keeping the attention on him. He has made some wild allegations against numerous individuals, and fans have begun to tune him out. However, his latest allegation is certainly one of his most salacious. Below, he claimed that Drake is the one who killed rapper XXXTentacion. Of course, this is a conspiracy theory in the hip-hop world that fans have heard a million times before.

Ryan Garcia Makes Everything A Publicity Stunt

Despite the popularity of the conspiracy theory, there is no proof that Drake did such a thing. In fact, XXXTentacion's killers have already been convicted. However, there are still some people who believe Drizzy hired the killers. Conspiracy theories are just that... conspiracies. Some people peddle them because they think it makes them look smarter than the average person. However, the result is usually the opposite.