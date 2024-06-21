Ryan Garcia Responds To PED Suspension By Claiming Drake Killed XXXTentacion

BYAlexander Cole906 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia celebrates after defeating Devin Haney in a fight at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images)
Ryan Garcia is just spouting conspiracy theories now.

Ryan Garcia has been dealing with a pretty heavy controversy as of late. Following his fight against Devin Haney, Garcia ended up testing positive for PEDs. Although Garcia was quick to tell fans that he was innocent, Garcia ultimately tested positive a second time. Subsequently, Garcia was suspended from boxing for one full year. Furthermore, he was fined $10K and has to relinquish his most recent win. This benefits Haney, who maintains his perfect record following the decision.

Following the news, Garcia took to Twitter, where he unleashed the clip. Overall, Garcia has been using social media as a means of promoting fights, and keeping the attention on him. He has made some wild allegations against numerous individuals, and fans have begun to tune him out. However, his latest allegation is certainly one of his most salacious. Below, he claimed that Drake is the one who killed rapper XXXTentacion. Of course, this is a conspiracy theory in the hip-hop world that fans have heard a million times before.

Read More: Logan Paul Sues Ryan Garcia For Defamation Following His Second Positive PED Drug Test

Ryan Garcia Makes Everything A Publicity Stunt

Despite the popularity of the conspiracy theory, there is no proof that Drake did such a thing. In fact, XXXTentacion's killers have already been convicted. However, there are still some people who believe Drizzy hired the killers. Conspiracy theories are just that... conspiracies. Some people peddle them because they think it makes them look smarter than the average person. However, the result is usually the opposite.

Let us know what you think of this allegation from Ryan Garcia, in the comments section down below. What do you make of his behavior given everything that has gone down over the past couple of weeks? Do you think he will be able to get back on track after this? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes and their exploits.

Read More: Ryan Garcia’s Legal Team Addresses The Boxer's Positive Tests For Banned Substance

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia - Weigh-inSportsRyan Garcia’s Legal Team Addresses The Boxer's Positive Tests For Banned Substance888
Devin Haney v Ryan GarciaSportsRyan Garcia Tested Positive For PED Before Devin Haney Fight4.2K
SmackDownSportsLogan Paul Sues Ryan Garcia For Defamation Following His Second Positive PED Drug Test1.5K
"Road House" UK Special Screening – ArrivalsSportsConor McGregor Calls Out Ryan Garcia After Positive PED Test1.5K