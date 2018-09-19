RIP XXXTentacion
- MusicXXXTENTACION Killers Guilty: Twitter ReactsThe three codefendants accused now face mandatory life sentences, yet an official sentencing hearing will come later.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicXXXTENTACION's Family In Court Awaiting VerdictAfter over twelve hours of deliberation, X's family waits patiently as the rest of the world also awaits a verdict in the rapper's murder case.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicXXXTENTACION Murder Trial To Begin This WeekWhile jury selection is still underway, three of four initial codefendants will stand trial starting sometime this week.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKodak Black Shares His Last Conversation With XXXTentacionThe rapper shared footage of the final conversation he had with X before his passing. By Madusa S.
- MusicSki Mask The Slump God Takes A Moment To Remember XXXTentacion On IGSki reflecting back on his last time sharing a stage with X.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicWifisfuneral Talks Living With XXXTentacion & Smashing The Same GirlHe also calls X "one of the best artists of all time."By Keenan Higgins
- MusicSecurity Cameras Installed Atop XXXTENTACION'S Grave Due To VandalismX's mama, Cleo, wanted to take extra precautious measures.By hnhh
- Music VideosKodak Black Drops "Malcolm X.X.X." Video On Anniversary Of XXXTentacion's DeathKodak Black releases a new video from "Dying To Live."By Alex Zidel
- MusicXXXTentacion Smiles Big In Trippie Redd's Tribute PhotoWe miss you, XXXTentacion.By Alex Zidel
- NewsKey! Remembers XXXTentacion In "When X Died"Key! goes off on his latest effort.By Alex Zidel
- MusicXXXTENTACION's Son Gekyume Has Been BornXXXTentacion's son arrives.By Milca P.
- MusicXXXTentacion's Estate Releases New "BAD!" Merch: "This Is His Baby"New products are available on XXXTentacion's webshop.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosRobb Bank$ Shows Mad Love To XXXTentacion In "Bad Vibes Forever" VideoRobb Bank$ looks up at his friend in "Bad Vibes Forever."By Alex Zidel
- MusicSki Mask The Slump God Remembers XXXTentacion 4 Months After His DeathSki Mask is having a hard time with the loss of his friend.By Alex Zidel
- MusicXXXTentacion's Father Gives Rare Interview, Regrets Being An Absentee ParentDwayne Onfroy wishes he could have been more of a role model to his son.By Alex Zidel
- NewsXXXTentacion & Lil Peep Release Posthumous Collaboration "Falling Down"Lil Peep & XXXTentacion's collaboration has officially released.By Alex Zidel