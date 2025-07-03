Bhad Bhabie Denies $674K Credit Card Debt Allegations

Bhad Bhabie Credit Card Debt Gossip News
WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: TV Personality Danielle Bregoli attends the LA premiere of "47 Meters Down Uncaged" the at Regency Village Theatre on August 13, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
Recently, "PEOPLE" reported that Bhad Bhabie is being sued by American Express for alleged unpaid credit card charges.

It goes without saying that it's been a busy few months for Bhad Bhabie. Now, it looks like she's wrapped up in yet another controversy. Earlier this week, PEOPLE reported that the former Dr. Phil star is being sued by American Express for alleged unpaid credit card charges.

Allegedly, she stopped making payments in December of last year. “Plaintiff extended credit to Defendant for purchases and/or cash advances by Defendants and/or persons acting with Defendants’ permission on the American Express account XXXX‑XXXX‑X5000 (the 'Account')," the lawsuit alleges. "Defendant promised to repay Plaintiff for all charges, fees, and interest on the Account by paying the balance in full every month or by making monthly payments.”

Court documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court yesterday (July 2) show that the company wants her to pay off her full alleged balance plus damages. This totals to $674,452.40.

Bhad Bhabie Lawsuit
JMBLYA Dallas 2019
Bhad Bhabie performs during JMBLYA at Fair Park on May 3, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Bhad Bhabie denied the allegations during a chat with The Shade Room. “Sh*t not true. Where do they get this sh*t from?” she asked.

This isn't the only battle the "Ms. Whitman" rapper has gotten into recently, however. Earlier this year, she got wrapped up in a fiery feud with Alabama Barker. This was due to Barker's alleged fling with the father of Bhad Bhabie's child, Le Vaughn, and resulted in multiple diss tracks. Despite all of this, she's still with Le Vaughn, which has earned her some serious backlash.

On Camilla Araujo's podcast in May, she made it clear that she stands by her choice. "I'm so happy that I didn't leave him because I would never find what I have with him in anybody else," she said through tears. "And it's gotten so much better, it's like a whole different ball game [...] I always think about it like 'Damn, if I would have left I'd be missing out on this.'"

