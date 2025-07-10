Bhad Bhabie Blasts Her Mother For Allegedly Spreading “False Stories” About Her

Bhad Bhabie Blasts Mother Gossip News
According to Bhad Bhabie, her mother Barbara is allegedly outraged because she's no longer in control of her life.

Bhad Bhabie is certainly not one to hold back when it comes to speaking her mind online. Recently, she did just that by putting her mother Barbara on blast on her Instagram Story. According to the "Ms. Whitman" rapper, Barbara has allegedly been spreading lies about her because she's mad that she's no longer in control of her life.

"I bought you a million dollar house, You have 2 Benz's, one Bentley," she wrote. "You still on payroll STAY OUT OF MY LIFE, and stop Harassing me an my friends and stop spreading false stories to the media outlets because your mad [sic]. You no longer have control over my life get over it. Please stay out of my life Barbara."

At the time of writing, Bhad Bhabie's mother has not directly responded to her allegations. She did share a cryptic message about narcissists on her Instagram Story today, however, which could provide some indication of how she's feeling right about now. While it's unclear exactly what false stories Bhad Bhabie accuses her of spreading, the former Dr. Phil star recently denied allegations made against her by American Express.

Read More: Bhad Bhabie Denies $674K Credit Card Debt Allegations

Bhad Bhabie Lawsuit

PEOPLE reports that the credit card company filed a lawsuit against her this month for alleged unpaid charges. “Plaintiff extended credit to Defendant for purchases and/or cash advances by Defendants and/or persons acting with Defendants’ permission on the American Express account XXXX‑XXXX‑X5000 (the 'Account')," the lawsuit alleges. "Defendant promised to repay Plaintiff for all charges, fees, and interest on the Account by paying the balance in full every month or by making monthly payments.”

Court documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court earlier this month indicate that American Express wants her to pay off her full alleged balance plus damages, or $674,452.40. Bhad Bhabie vehemently denied the allegations in a statement, per The Shade Room. “Sh*t not true," she insisted. "Where do they get this sh*t from?”

Read More: Rhode Island Honors Bhad Bhabie With Impact Award For Shaping The Culture With Her Artistry

