Iggy Azalea Seems To Dismiss YesJulz's Shady "Personal Assistant" Claim

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 350 Views
Iggy Azalea YesJulz Called Her Personal Assistant Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Iggy Azalea hosts the DreamVault Launch Party at Ketchy Shuby on June 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Iggy Azalea &amp; DreamVault)
YesJulz tried to tell N3on an alleged secret about Iggy Azalea during their livestream, but she didn't cover up the mic properly.

YesJulz is a talent manager and massive social media influencer, but it seems like her bond with stars like Iggy Azalea is still a bit unclear between both parties sometimes. The former recently hopped on a livestream with N3on following the content creator's link-ups with the femcee, and she couldn't help but connect themselves as guests.

At one point of the stream, Julz talks about the reaction to N3on's livestream moments with Iggy Azalea, and then asks a colleague if she was able to confirm some information she asked about. Later on in the stream, the 35-year-old tried to whisper the information to the streamer: she claimed that she saw online that Azalea once called Julz her "personal assistant." She didn't cover up the mic well, though, which N3on couldn't help but break to her.

Afterwards, as caught by N3onHQ Twitter, the mother of one seemed to respond to YesJulz's claims with a shady tweet. There's nothing that explicitly links these two statements together, though, so take this interpretation with a grain of salt. "Yawnnnnnnn [yawning emoji]," she expressed on the social media platform. It seems like, if this is really a response, it's quite the dismissive one that isn't concerned with narratives.

Iggy Azalea Rumors

Elsewhere, Iggy Azalea seemingly responded to other N3on rumors, specifically some online speculation that they slept together. She seemed to spark this herself with a tweet ("That didn't last long") that led to a lot of debate, but she then seemed to shut it down with another vague and indirect message: "Yall have dirty minds."

As for YesJulz, she's reflecting on her collaborations with all sorts of stars, including some wild claims about her time working with Kanye West. "In honor of the [In Whose Name documentary] dropping today, I’ll be sharing a few of my favorite memories from working with Ye on my Snapchat," she shared on social media recently. "This pic is from that one time he had a brain doctor put a brain scan machine in his hotel room at the Trump towers in Chicago to asses the teams brains. [...] He was hyper focused on maximum output for not only himself, but those closest to him on the team and utilized his doctors & their technology to learn more about each of our brains and adjust diets/sleep/habits accordingly so we could reach our highest potential."

