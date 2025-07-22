With the air still being thick between Drake and LeBron James, YesJulz hopes things don't get out of control. She's especially praying for her sake that it stays between them as she's been tired of being tied to LBJ. Julz made her feelings clear on X earlier this afternoon, doing so with a simple message.

"Leave me out of it," she tweeted. So far, Drake and James have, but we have a feeling she may be talking to the former to not get the urge to do so. Of course, YesJulz could also be talking to the trolls online.

If you didn't know, she and LeBron go back. When LeBron was in Miami playing for the Heat, Julz was able to nab some work with the team through Maverick Carter. The rumors then began to swirl, and they were persistent.

As we alluded to earlier, she has remained firm that she hasn't and would never do anything with LeBron. However, she did admit that she was seeing someone close to the future hall of famer. In June 2023, Julz made it abundantly clear that she had the "utmost respect" for James' current wife Savannah and his family.

Read More: Top 10 Nike Air Force 1 Collabs That Broke The Internet

Drake "What Did I Miss?"

"They have a beautiful family and I'm really f***ing tired of this stain being put on my name," she said at the time. However, with the recent video of the NBA veteran getting down to "Not Like Us" in Cannes, France and Drake's "What Did I Miss?" she's making it known again where she stands.

She did a similar thing after her reaction to an insane James dunk earlier this year. Her praise opened that can of worms, partially because of Drake's leaked "Fighting Irish Freestyle."

Speaking of "What Did I Miss?" though, which is the lead single for his next album ICEMAN, The Boy took some semi-subliminal shots at The King. "I saw bro went to Pop Out with them but been d**k riding gang since "Headlines."