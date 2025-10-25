Kanye West Fans Think YesJulz Recounted Their Falling Out To N3on

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 558 Views
Kanye West YesJulz N3on Falling Out Hip Hop News
Mar 12, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Kanye West and Chaney Jones attend the game between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
YesJulz and N3on linked up for a stream and "Hot Ones"-emulating interview, during which she allegedly referenced working with Kanye West.

YesJulz used to work for Kanye West back from 2018 to 2023, a relationship that reportedly broke down due to a non-disclosure agreement violation amid the VULTURES era. While their bond is more vague than it should be thanks to her continued support of him, some fans think that she just shaded him during her recent sit-down with N3on.

For those unaware, the talent manager and the streamer linked up for a livestream on Friday (October 24), and they did one segment which was a Hot Ones-esque interview. Per Complex, he asked her about the "craziest thing she's seen in Hollywood." Julieanna Marie Goddard did not explicitly name the Chicago superstar in her remarks, but some signs are there.

Her story is that she was on a private plane with the people she was working with at the time, and that the person she was with did not like a public statement she had made. It turns out that YesJulz thought they were going to Dubai or Saudi Arabia, but it turns out they left her at an airport in Poland. When N3on asked her for the identity of this person, she only called them a "f***ing loser," although the content creator made note of how his fans started spamming Kanye's name in the chat.

Read More: YesJulz Doesn’t Believe Kanye West Is Behind $8 Million Lawsuit

YesJulz & Kanye West

Of course, take all of this with a massive grain of salt. Julz expressed support for Ye despite his lawsuit against her, so calling him a "f***ing loser" might be out of character. Then again, her words about a public statement and the backlash to it suggest an NDA in many fans' minds.

Regardless of what's true and what isn't, YesJulz and Kanye West's relationship is complicated. We will see if they publicly reconcile on both sides or if this is just a chapter in the past.

Elsewhere, this is just another salacious story for N3on, whose name rang off earlier this week for wildly different reasons. Iggy Azalea seemed to respond to rumors that they slept together, and if she did, she shut them down sternly. She and Julz allegedly had their own rift regarding their link-ups with the streamer.

Read More: Sneako Accuses Alex Jones Of Lying About Kanye West's Drug Use

Gabriel Bras Nevares
