Sneako Accuses Alex Jones Of Lying About Kanye West's Drug Use

Although Kanye West continues to drum up a lot of controversy, his former collaborators and peers have split opinions when it comes to how to respond to it. Some, like Alex Jones, are walking back their previous bond and speaking ill of Ye, whereas folks like Sneako continue to support him against these detractors.

In a clip caught by Sneako Updates on Twitter, the content creator and provocateur reacted to a clip of Jones' show in which he appeared drowsy, in his opinion. "Is Alex Jones on molly? Did Alex Jones take seven hits of ecstasy here? Look, look at him. The f**k are you on?" he remarked. The Internet personality also responded to the right wing commentator's claims that Kanye was high off ecstasy when he made his controversial Nazi remarks on his InfoWars program.

"Ye did not take seven hits of ecstasy when he went on your show and said... He did not," Sneako remarked concerning Kanye West. "He's making that up to try to make him seem crazy. This is the number one deflection tactic they use when people make points that make them uncomfortable. They say they're crazy, they're on drugs, they're a conspiracy theorist. Ironically, it's happened to Alex Jones his whole career. But now he's using that same tactic on Ye to shut him up. Because that podcast really hurt his career and his reputation.

Sneako & Kanye West

"He goes on Tucker Carlson and says, 'He had a mask on. When he took it off, his eyes were black. He must've been on seven hits of ecstasy,'" he continued. "If you're on seven hits of ecstasy, you would be sweating and rolling back and you'd be rubbing your whole body like this. Not masked up talking about a World War II leader. Completely disingenuous. Alex Jones deserves a lot more pushback for straight-up lying about one of the greatest truth-tellers of our generation, Ye. Unbelievable. They're boxed in in the same category. And Alex Jones is attacking him, even though he gave him the best show of his career."