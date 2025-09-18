It's already been a hectic month for Dave Blunts, and it looks like the chaos might be taking its toll. During a recent stream, Sneako received a phone call from the 24-year-old artist, who admitted that he's been having a hard time lately. "I'm not really doing too good right now, bro," he began, as captured by Sneako Updates on X. "I've just been really stressed and depressed and feel like I'm going through like a f*cking mental breakdown right now."

When asked whether or not he thinks his feelings could be substance related, he said no. "I stopped the shrooms a while ago, I haven't done those since July. I'm off that sh*t," he confirmed. "Just a lot of people in my life been betraying me. Not one person in particular, like I wish I could point it to one person. It's just a lot of people been betraying and switching up."

Fortunately, Blunts noted that his girlfriend has been a solid part of his support system, comforting him when he's feeling down and motivating him amid his health journey.

Dave Blunts & Kanye West

His latest revelation comes just a few days after he announced that he's cut ties with Kanye West. "Stop asking me about YE music I don't work w dude anymore I'm on my own path!" he wrote on his Instagram Story. Blunts went on to share a screenshot of messages he exchanged with Ye, in which he explains that things weren't working for him anymore.

"Ye, I myself can no longer continue to work on this album," he said. "Im going on my own journey and it does not align with what you want me to do. I appreciate the opportunity but respectfully I'm out."