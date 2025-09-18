Dave Blunts Claims He’s Having A “Mental Breakdown” After Cutting Ties With Kanye West

BY Caroline Fisher 733 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
dave-blunts-rolling-loud-2025-2
INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 15: Rapper, Dave Blunts, performs during Day 1 of the Rolling Loud Cali 2025 festival, in Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Frankie Perez/HotNewHipHop)
Earlier this month, Dave Blunts confirmed that he's no longer working with Kanye West, telling the Chicago rapper to "find god."

It's already been a hectic month for Dave Blunts, and it looks like the chaos might be taking its toll. During a recent stream, Sneako received a phone call from the 24-year-old artist, who admitted that he's been having a hard time lately. "I'm not really doing too good right now, bro," he began, as captured by Sneako Updates on X. "I've just been really stressed and depressed and feel like I'm going through like a f*cking mental breakdown right now."

When asked whether or not he thinks his feelings could be substance related, he said no. "I stopped the shrooms a while ago, I haven't done those since July. I'm off that sh*t," he confirmed. "Just a lot of people in my life been betraying me. Not one person in particular, like I wish I could point it to one person. It's just a lot of people been betraying and switching up."

Fortunately, Blunts noted that his girlfriend has been a solid part of his support system, comforting him when he's feeling down and motivating him amid his health journey.

Read More: Dave Blunts Accuses Kanye West Of Grooming Him Into Becoming A Nazi In Graphic Diss Track

Dave Blunts & Kanye West

His latest revelation comes just a few days after he announced that he's cut ties with Kanye West. "Stop asking me about YE music I don't work w dude anymore I'm on my own path!" he wrote on his Instagram Story. Blunts went on to share a screenshot of messages he exchanged with Ye, in which he explains that things weren't working for him anymore.

"Ye, I myself can no longer continue to work on this album," he said. "Im going on my own journey and it does not align with what you want me to do. I appreciate the opportunity but respectfully I'm out."

"Ok thank you. What are the parts that didn't align," the Chicago rapper replied. "You are very lost. Please find god," Blunts told him. The Utah-born artist later dropped a diss track about Ye, alleging that he groomed him into becoming a nazi.

Read More: Dave Blunts Pleads With Kanye West To "Find God" After Cutting Ye Off

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.5K
dave-blunts-rolling-loud-2025-3 Music Dave Blunts Accuses Kanye West Of Grooming Him Into Becoming A Nazi In Graphic Diss Track 4.4K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.1K
dave-blunts-rolling-loud-2025-2 Music Dave Blunts Pleads With Kanye West To "Find God" After Cutting Ye Off 5.3K
Comments 0