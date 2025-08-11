A lot of talk has surrounded Dave Blunts and unfortunately, most of the conversations have been about the Iowa rapper's health. Of course, with the internet being the internet, not everyone has had the nicest things to say. But the 25-year-old hasn't been making excuses or has felt bad for himself.

He realizes that his decisions are getting in the way of him continuing to grow his music career. Earlier this year, he's had to cancel some shows because of a hospitalization. Blunts back in May talked about his urgency and how only you can fix your own problems. "IN LIFE YOU EITHER CHANGE OR GET CHANGED I GUESS IM AT THE POINT WHERE LIFE IS ABOUT TO CHANGE ME IF I DONT CHANGE," he wrote in part.

He's taking the bull by the horns, so to speak, and taking control of his future. Periodically, Dave has posted about his fitness journey on his Instagram, showing his progress in the gym. But even with that, some folks believe that he's promoting his obesity and making it his identity.

Blunts and DJ Vlad got into a conversation about his fitness and the things he's done/could do to correct it. Toward the end of the clip, though, Vlad, speaking from a good place, didn't want to see Blunts go down a path of "leaning into the overweight thing."

Dave Blunts & Kanye West

But Dave corrected him saying, "I've never came out and said, 'Yo, being overweight is cool, man. Eat food, n****. Don't eat your vegetables n****. You see me, I did it.'"

He added that he's never promoted obesity, "I'm just a n*** who's big and I'm making music... I've never said it's cool to be big." Blunts believes he's always talked about it as a problem that he's trying to fix.

However, before finishing his point, he added that he's not "taking no Lizzo stance." Vlad asked him what he meant by that and Dave replied, "Sh*t, n****s know." Vlad did understand what he meant referring to the time where Lizzo proudly wore some revealing clothing during an NBA game between the Lakers and Timberwolves a few years back.

It will be interesting to see if this starts some sort of beef between Dave and the Houston singer. He's already gotten entangled in a back and forth with 50 Cent over his Kanye West affiliation. The G-Unit mogul took some shots at West for going to Diddy's trial, which Dave didn't appreciate.