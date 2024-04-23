YesJulz Alleges Kanye West Was Supposed To Be On Adin Ross' Stream But It Fell Through For This Reason

YesJulz and Kanye West recently had a falling out due to the fact that she allegedly broke her NDA. In fact, Milo Yiannopoulos was the one to fire Julz, and he claimed that she was going to be sued for $8 million. Overall, the lawsuit is in a state of limbo right now. However, YesJulz seems to still have fond memories of her time working with Ye. In fact, there are times when she will come out and offer up some details about the work she did with him. Last night, Julz even offered up some information pertaining to streamer Adin Ross.

Ross is someone who has been trying to get Kanye West on his stream for ages. Overall, he is a massive fan of the artist, so it only makes sense that he would try and talk with him. After all, he has had massive rappers on his platform before. Well, as Julz explains, Kanye and Adin were supposedly going to link up a few months back. The deal was that Ross would pay $2 million. Allegedly, $1 million would go to Ye while the other $1 million would end up in the hands of a charity.

YesJulz On Ye

However, as Julz alleges, Ross never paid the $1 million to charity, and that subsequently led to the deal falling through. Ultimately, if this is true, it is definitely a large fumble from Ross. Although, we are interested to hear his side of the story. As we all know, there are multiple sides to any situation, and we will be sure to bring you Ross' rebuttal, if he ends up offering one.

Let us know what you think of this revelation from YesJulz, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that she is telling the truth on this one? Do you think that Kanye should go and work with Adin Ross, in the end? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

