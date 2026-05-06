Iggy Azalea Reportedly Sued In Class-Action Crypto Scam Lawsuit

BY Aron A.
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Nov 28, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA: Recording artist and entertainer Iggy Azalea attends the NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/MAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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Iggy Azalea is reportedly the latest celebrity to face legal action after linking their image to a cryptocoin.

The crypto era was one to behold, the real example of a get-rich-quick scheme collapsing in real time in front of the world. Unfortunately, celebrities were among the first to get duped into allowing their images to be used for a quick bag. Lawsuits began mounting as a result, and the latest star to find themselves in the crosshairs of a class action is none other than Iggy Azalea. According to All Hip Hop, the “Fancy” rapper is being sued for allegedly misleading investors about her $MOTHER coin.

At the core of the lawsuit are claims that the promises of the features marketed as part of the memecoin weren’t entirely truthful. The false advertising, plaintiff Christopher Smith claims, essentially duped investors into buying the coin, which reportedly surged to a $200M market cap. However, the report claims that the coin has reportedly collapsed to roughly a $1M market cap– a 99.5% collapse of value.

“MOTHER’s market appeal was not based on technology, a whitepaper, or decentralized governance. Rather, it was based on Azalea’s personal celebrity, image, and brand. Every promotional act reinforced the message that MOTHER was authenticated by and inseparable from Azalea herself,” reads the complaint.

The lawsuit adds that the coin’s price also included “the market’s assessment of the represented utility, integrations, and institutional support.” It argues that the price collapsed because the features that added value to the coin never materialized or were delivered. “For purchasers, the primary harm was overpayment: they paid more for MOTHER than they otherwise would have paid absent Azalea’s utility, integration, and market-support representations,” the lawsuit reads.

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Demanded Damages From Plaintiffs 

It’s unclear how much is being asked in the class action lawsuit, but the report says that the complaint demands relief and damages for the investors. Iggy has yet to publicly react or respond. We’ll keep you posted on any more updates or responses.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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