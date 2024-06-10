Iggy Azalea Crypto War Continues As She Clowns Hulk Hogan By Using Her Body Against Him

Pitbull "Can't Stop Us Now" Summer Tour - San Jose, CA
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Iggy Azalea performs at SAP Center on September 24, 2022 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)
Iggy Azalea's latest cryptocurrency continues to be controversial.

Iggy Azalea has been diving into the world of cryptocurrency over the past couple of weeks. Overall, she has done this with the creation of her very own meme coin on the platform Solana. Her new project is called $MOTHER and it is meant to be a way for her to engage with fans. Moreover, it is also a way to make some money. By constantly promoting the coin, Iggy has fans investing in it, which subsequently increases the value of the crypto. Say what you will about this tactic, but it has certainly worked for some artists.

In fact, it seems like Iggy has some competition. Recently, Hulk Hogan took to Twitter and called her out, saying “You suck at pumping. $HULK has the real milk.” Iggy Azalea then took to the platform and clapped back at Hogan with a photoshopped image of his head over hers. The photo itself is a screengrab from a video of her twerking, which was previously used as a promotion for her coin. As for Hulk Hogan, well, he claims he was hacked, and has since distanced himself from the tweets.

Iggy Azalea Continues To Push $MOTHER

Interestingly enough, $MOTHER currently has a market cap of $200 million and has gone up 1,200% since she created it. This has ultimately made a lot of people rich and very happy. With cryptocurrency poised for a big year, it seems like Azalea may have gotten in at the perfect time. However, only time will tell what happens to her new coin. These things tend to dump quickly, although in today's market, no one actually knows for sure.

Let us know what you think about Iggy Azalea and her foray into cryptocurrency, in the comments section down below. How do you feel about cryptocurrency in general? Do you feel as though it is the future of the monetary system, or do you see it as one large pyramid scheme? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

