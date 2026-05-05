Jay-Z Showed Up To The Met Gala With One Of The Rarest Watches In The World

BY Ben Atkinson
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The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Jay-Z attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
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Jay-Z wore a Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime to the 2026 Met Gala, one of the most complicated wristwatches ever.

Everyone talked about the outfits at the 2026 Met Gala. But the real flex of the night was on Jay-Z's wrist.

Jay-Z wore a Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime Ref. 6300G-001, widely regarded as one of the most complicated wristwatches ever made. The watch is valued at $2.2 million. He paired it with a Louis Vuitton suit and looked completely unbothered about any of it.

The Grandmaster Chime features two dials to display its 20 different complications and remains a holy grail for watch collectors around the world. It took Patek Philippe eight years to develop. Jay-Z just wore it to a carpet like it was nothing.

He claimed the title of most expensive timepiece on the entire 2026 red carpet. Dwayne Johnson wore a $3 million Jacob & Co. Billionaire III, but Jay-Z's Patek still led the conversation among serious watch people.

Jay-Z has been one of the most respected watch collectors in hip-hop for years. This wasn't a random choice. He has a well-established reputation as horology enthusiast, not just someone buying expensive things for the photo. Choosing the Grandmaster Chime for the Met Gala was a statement for people who know what they're looking at.

Overall post people probably didn't even notice, but the ones who did noticed immediately.

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Jay-Z's Grandmaster Chime White Gold Patek Philippe

The Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime Ref. 6300G-001 is covered in 18-carat white gold and features a reversible case with each side showing a different dial. Among its 20 complications is a movement that automatically chimes the hours and quarter hours, a petite sonnerie, a minute repeater, a perpetual calendar, and a second time zone.

It took Patek Philippe eight years to develop and only exists in an extremely limited number of examples worldwide. Jay-Z's specific reference is valued at $2.2 million. The Grandmaster Chime is not a watch you buy to show off it's a watch you buy because you understand exactly what went into making it.

Overall Jay-Z wearing it to the Met Gala confirmed what watch people already knew about him.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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