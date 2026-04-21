FaZe Banks Flexes New Richard Mille Ferrari Watch Worth Millions

FaZe Banks, the former FaZe Clan owner, just shared his newest purchase on Instagram. He showed off a Richard Mille RM UP-01 Ferrari on his wrist. The watch carries a price tag of around $2 million.

Banks posted the watch on his Instagram story alongside the caption: "Call me Von the way I spank n*ggas." The post generated immediate attention online. For Banks, the flex was straightforward and to the point.

The Richard Mille RM UP-01 Ferrari is a limited edition of just 150 pieces. Furthermore, at just 1.75 millimetres thick, it held the title of the world's thinnest mechanical watch upon release in 2022. It remains one of the most technically impressive watches ever made.

Additionally, Richard Mille and Ferrari joined forces in 2021 to create the piece, driven by a shared obsession with precision, reliability, and innovation. The collaboration took years of development and thousands of hours of testing to complete.

As for Banks himself, he has remained a visible figure in the cultural space since leaving FaZe. He continues to move publicly and loudly. A $2 million Richard Mille on the wrist is consistent with that energy.

The watch has drawn plenty of reactions online. Most people simply noted the price. Others focused on the caption. Either way, Banks made sure everyone saw it.

FaZe Banks Richard Mille Watch

The Richard Mille RM UP-01 Ferrari is one of the most technically remarkable watches ever produced. The case measures 51 x 39 mm and is constructed from grade 5 titanium, encasing a manual winding movement that is only 1.18 mm thick.

The dial is minimal with hours and minutes only with a silver face and the Ferrari Prancing Horse logo on the bezel. The black rubber strap keeps the look clean against the ultra-flat titanium case.