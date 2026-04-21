FaZe Banks Flexes New Richard Mille Ferrari Watch Worth Millions

BY Ben Atkinson
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FaZe Clan Presents...RGB: A Night On The Moon
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image contains profanity) Adin Ross and FaZe Rain attend the FaZe Clan Presents...RGB: A Night On The Moon Party at Parq Nightclub on October 07, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for FaZe Clan)
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Former FaZe Clan owner Banks posted his new Richard Mille watch on Instagram, a limited-edition watch of just 150 pieces.

FaZe Banks, the former FaZe Clan owner, just shared his newest purchase on Instagram. He showed off a Richard Mille RM UP-01 Ferrari on his wrist. The watch carries a price tag of around $2 million.

Banks posted the watch on his Instagram story alongside the caption: "Call me Von the way I spank n*ggas." The post generated immediate attention online. For Banks, the flex was straightforward and to the point.

The Richard Mille RM UP-01 Ferrari is a limited edition of just 150 pieces. Furthermore, at just 1.75 millimetres thick, it held the title of the world's thinnest mechanical watch upon release in 2022. It remains one of the most technically impressive watches ever made.

Additionally, Richard Mille and Ferrari joined forces in 2021 to create the piece, driven by a shared obsession with precision, reliability, and innovation. The collaboration took years of development and thousands of hours of testing to complete.

As for Banks himself, he has remained a visible figure in the cultural space since leaving FaZe. He continues to move publicly and loudly. A $2 million Richard Mille on the wrist is consistent with that energy.

The watch has drawn plenty of reactions online. Most people simply noted the price. Others focused on the caption. Either way, Banks made sure everyone saw it.

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FaZe Banks Richard Mille Watch

The Richard Mille RM UP-01 Ferrari is one of the most technically remarkable watches ever produced. The case measures 51 x 39 mm and is constructed from grade 5 titanium, encasing a manual winding movement that is only 1.18 mm thick.

The dial is minimal with hours and minutes only with a silver face and the Ferrari Prancing Horse logo on the bezel. The black rubber strap keeps the look clean against the ultra-flat titanium case.

Retail pricing came in at roughly $2 million, with secondary market prices currently sitting between $1.5 and $1.9 million. It is as understated as a $2 million watch can be.

Read More: Michael Jordan Wears Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" To Celebrate NASCAR Win

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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