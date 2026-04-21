The Air Jordan 6 "Carmine" Gets Its First Retro Since 2021 Next Year

The Air Jordan 6 "Carmine" is coming back, and the release date is set. The colorway is set to return in Spring 2027, six years after its last appearance on the market. Full family sizing is expected across the release.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Air Jordan 6 "Carmine" will release on March 13th, 2027.

The history behind this shoe runs deep. During the opening games of the 1991-92 NBA season, Michael Jordan wore the "Carmine" colorway to celebrate the Chicago Bulls' first-ever ring night. Furthermore, the colorway is one of three Air Jordan 6 pairs Jordan wore during his first championship run.

Additionally, this will mark the fourth time the "Carmine" has returned to shelves. Since its 1991 debut, the shoe has released again in 2008 as part of the Countdown Pack, in 2014, and most recently in 2021. Each retro has carried its own significance.

The 2021 release was particularly notable. That version brought back Nike Air branding on the heel for the first time since the original release. Fans are hoping the 2027 version carries that same detail and improves on the quality control issues that plagued the last drop.

The Air Jordan 6 "Carmine" is expected to drop in the classic White, Carmine, and Black colorway. Pricing has not yet been confirmed. More details are expected to surface as the release window approaches.

Air Jordan 6 "Carmine" Retail Price

The Air Jordan 6 "Carmine" is one of the most recognizable colorways the silhouette has ever produced. The upper splits between white leather and bold carmine red leather overlays, creating a clean but striking two-tone look.

Black lands on the tongue, liner, and portions of the midsole to add depth and contrast throughout. The visible Air unit sits beneath the midsole, while a translucent outsole with blue pods completes the classic AJ6 build.

Nike Air branding on the heel, restored backin 2021, gives the shoe an OG authenticity that collectors have always responded to. It remains one of the most wearable Jordans ever made.

Also the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop.