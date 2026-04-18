Air Jordan 6 "Sashiko" Is Releasing, But Only In Japan

First in-hand images of the Air Jordan 6 "Sashiko" have officially surfaced. The shoe drops April 25th as a Japan exclusive. And it might be the most detailed Jordan 6 in recent memory.

The term "Sashiko" is now firmly etched into the sneaker dictionary. The traditional Japanese needlework style is typically used for patching holes in fabric, joining two pieces with intricate, dense stitching patterns that add style to the shoe.

Jordan Brand's relationship with the technique started in 2020 with an Air Jordan 4 that still commands attention on the secondary market. The Air Jordan 6 is now the latest silhouette to receive the treatment.

The sneaker highlights a "Pale Ivory" leather upper with stitched canvas overlays, topped with bold Jujizashi cross-stitching layered over blue tie-dye panels. Notable highlights include a multi-colored tongue cover in blue and orange, accented with cream stitching, and heel counters that reveal patchwork denim through distinct cutouts.

The "Sashiko" Air Jordan 6 is part of the sneaker's 35th anniversary celebration. The Japan-exclusive nature of this drop makes it even more significant for collectors.

There is no confirmed SNKRS release, which means resale is the primary path for U.S. buyers from day one. Pairs are already generating serious attention ahead of the April 25th drop.

Air Jordan 6 "Sashiko" Retail Price

The Air Jordan 6 "Sashiko" is one of the most visually intricate colorways the silhouette has ever seen. A pale ivory leather base covers most of the upper, giving the shoe a clean, warm foundation.

Blue tie-dye canvas panels with dense Jujizashi cross-stitching create a striking handcrafted texture across the sides. The tongue features a multi-colored patchwork cover in blue and orange with cream thread detailing.

The heel cutouts reveal patchwork denim beneath, adding another layer of depth to an already rich design. Work blue hits the midsole spoiler for contrast. Every element on this shoe feels deliberate and earned.

Finally, the retail price of the Air Jordan 6 "Sashiko" will be ¥32,340 which works out to $203.