Nike And Jordan Brand Just Opened Their New Store In SoHo

Nike and Jordan Brand are officially back in SoHo. The new Nike SoHo store opened at 611 Broadway in New York City on April 16th, 2026. The crowds showed up immediately and resellers were also already lining up outside.

The original Nike SoHo store at 529 Broadway closed on January 10th, 2026, after a nearly decade-long run. IKEA purchased the 529 Broadway building for $213 million, pushing Nike to find a new home in the neighborhood.

The new location sits just two blocks north of the old one. Also Adidas' SoHo location sits directly across the street at 610 Broadway. The block just became the most competitive sneaker corner in the world.

The space is designed as a flexible concept that will evolve throughout the year, reflecting major NYC sporting moments. Further activations include installations around the World Cup, the U.S. Open, and the New York City Marathon.

Inside, Jordan Brand has its own dedicated space. The Jordan area delivers a "soulful expression" of the brand rooted in sport, style, and New York City energy.

Key features include a NikeSKIMS area, Nike By You customization, and a Jordan Brand "Soul Tower" exhibition. The Air Jordan 11 "Gamma Blue" was also spotted on display inside the store at opening.

Overall, Nike is back in SoHo.

Nike SoHo Store

The Nike SoHo store opening gave sneakerheads more than just a new retail space to explore. Located at 611 Broadway, the space is designed to feel like a living piece of New York City: raw, energetic, and constantly evolving.

The interior also leans into the city's identity with industrial finishes, graffiti elements, and cultural references tied to all five boroughs. It's not just a place to shop it's built to be a community hub where sport, art, and New York culture come together under one roof.

Air Jordan 11 "Gamma Blue"

The Air Jordan 11 "Gamma Blue" features a blacked-out upper with premium patent leather on the toe box and ballistic mesh across the panels. Also Gamma blue accents hit the eyelets, inner lining, and translucent outsole, giving the shoe its signature pop of color.

Further, gold Jumpman branding and lace jewels add a premium finishing touch throughout. It's one of the most iconic AJ11 colorways ever made. Overall seeing it on display at the Nike SoHo opening only added to the hype.