Nike's CEO and Tim Cook Both Just Spent Millions On Nike Stock

BY Ben Atkinson
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Apple CEO Tim Cook and Nike CEO Elliott Hill each spent roughly $1 million buying Nike stock within days of each other.

Nike just got a major vote of confidence from two powerful names. Nike CEO Elliott Hill and Apple CEO Tim Cook both bought Nike stock within days of each other. The moves sent a clear message to the market.

Cook purchased 25,000 shares of Nike stock at an average price of $42.43 per share. That totals just over $1 million of his own money. Cook has served on Nike's board of directors since 2005.

Nike CEO Elliott Hill acquired 23,660 shares at $42.27 per share, also totaling approximately $1 million. Both of them put their money in within days of each other. That kind of alignment is hard to ignore.

Nike shares shot up 3% on the news, adding to a 3% gain from the prior session. The market read the moves as a strong sign of insider confidence.

Nike has faced a difficult stretch recently. The company reported flat revenue of $11.3 billion and a 35% drop in net income. Tariffs and weakness in China have added pressure to the brand.

Cook's purchase came at prices near the stock's 52-week low. That timing matters. When insiders buy low, the market pays attention.

Hill is leading Nike's turnaround and at the same time, Cook's buy says he believes in it. Overall together, the two spent over $2 million on that belief.

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Tim Cook & Elliott Hill Buy More Nike Stock

Nike's stock has been under pressure for a while. The brand has dealt with weak sales in China, rising costs from tariffs, and a broader turnaround effort under new CEO Elliott Hill. When insiders, people who know the company better than anyone, spend their own money buying stock, it means something.

The fact that both Nike's own CEO and one of the most respected executives in the world made nearly identical purchases within days of each other is notable. It doesn't guarantee a turnaround. But it signals that the people closest to Nike genuinely believe the worst may be behind them.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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