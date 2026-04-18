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Nike's CEO and Tim Cook Both Just Spent Millions On Nike Stock
Apple CEO Tim Cook and Nike CEO Elliott Hill each spent roughly $1 million buying Nike stock within days of each other.
By
Ben Atkinson
April 18, 2026