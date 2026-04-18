The Nike Air More Uptempo OG Is Returning For Its 30th Anniversary

The Nike Air More Uptempo OG is coming back in a big way. The Nike Air More Uptempo '96 is set to be reissued during Fall 2026. The timing marks the shoe's 30th anniversary since its original debut.

The 2026 version revives the colorway Scottie Pippen wore during the Chicago Bulls' 1996 championship season, when they went 72-10. It doesn't get more OG than that.

The Air More Uptempo '96 was the first Nike basketball model to feature full-length visible Air cushioning. Designer Wilson Smith made that technology the entire focal point of the shoe. He did that by spelling out "AIR" in massive letters across both sides of the upper.

The result was one of the loudest sneakers the NBA had ever seen. Pippen wore them on the court. The streets followed immediately after.

The 2026 version uses the same SKU as the 2023 retro, meaning Nike is keeping the construction that aimed for accuracy to the 1996 original. Fans can expect black nubuck and bold white lettering throughout.

Thirty years later, the Uptempo still commands attention. Few shoes have held this kind of cultural staying power. The OG "Black/White" remains the definitive version for a reason.

OG Nike Air More Uptempo

The Nike Air More Uptempo OG "Black/White" is exactly what its name promises: a shoe that makes no attempt to blend in. The entire upper is dressed in black nubuck, with oversized "AIR" letters outlined in crisp white wrapping both the lateral and medial sides.

The letters aren't just branding, they're the shoe's whole identity. A black jewel Swoosh sits at the heel, and full-length visible Air cushioning runs through a chunky white midsole.

The proportions are big, bold, and unapologetically '90s. It's a shoe that looks exactly like it should cost more than it does which is part of why it keeps coming back.