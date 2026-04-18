The Air Jordan 5 Is Getting A "Phoenix Suns" Colorway Next Year

Jordan Brand is bringing the Phoenix Suns to the Air Jordan 5. A "Phoenix Suns" colorway of the Air Jordan 5 is expected to release as part of Jordan Brand's 2027 collection.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Air Jordan 5 "Phoenix Suns" will release in the spring of 2027.

The 2027 NBA All-Star Weekend is scheduled to take place in Phoenix from February 19 to 21. Jordan Brand has a long history of dropping city-specific colorways to match the host location. This release fits squarely into that tradition.

The shoe draws direct inspiration from a player exclusive. Former Suns legend Shawn Marion previously wore personalized Air Jordan 5s during his time with the franchise. Only five of those player exclusives are believed to exist.

The retail version is expected to follow the white-based colorway of Marion's PE, but will feature "23" on the heel rather than Marion's number 31. It's a subtle but meaningful distinction between the PE and the public release.

Details include white leather uppers, purple and orange Suns-colored accents on the midsole, 3M reflective tongue material, and a translucent outsole.

Overall, this pair combines NBA history with a modern, fan-favorite Jordan silhouette. This is a release fans won't want to miss.

Air Jordan 5 "Phoenix Suns" Retail Price

The Air Jordan 5 "Phoenix Suns" is built on a clean white leather base that lets the color accents do the talking. Purple and orange, also the Suns' signature colors, hit the midsole, Jumpman branding, and liner throughout.

The number "23" appears embroidered on the lateral heel in orange. The tongue carries the classic 3M reflective material the AJ5 is known for. Further side netting and a translucent outsole round out the traditional silhouette details.

The overall look is sharp and team-coded without being loud. It's the kind of colorway that works on-court and off, which is exactly the point.

The pair is expected to retail for $215 and will be a general release available at most Jordan Brand retailers. Finally, no exact drop date has been confirmed yet.