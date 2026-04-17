A$AP Rocky Just Made A Couch Out Of Trash Bags

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
HGD5JAUbcAAGaN5
Image via A$AP Rocky
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
A$AP Rocky's hOMMEMADE x Crosby Studios Trash Bag Couch is a fully functional bean bag built to look exactly like a NYC garbage bag.

A$AP Rocky is turning trash into furniture. His design studio hOMMEMADE just announced the "Trash Bag Couch" in collaboration with Crosby Studios. It's exactly what it sounds like and it's completely intentional.

The Trash Bag Couch is a fully functional bean bag shaped and printed to replicate a city trash bag. Variations come in clear, black, red, and blue colorways. Each is stuffed with plastic bottles, cash, candy wrappers, and more.

This isn't Rocky's first time blurring the line between trash and design. hOMMEMADE previously created pillows in the shape of trash bags, complete with a realistic garbage-filled print. The Trash Bag Couch takes that concept much further.

The concept challenges norms and redefines what constitutes a boundary between everyday objects and high fashion. Also Rocky has been building hOMMEMADE into a serious design vehicle. The brand defines itself as a "design studio x furniture and home goods brand."

Rocky has stated that his brands are about "wrecking boundaries and making statements through every piece." The Trash Bag Couch does exactly that in the home goods space.

The campaign images match the product's energy. Rocky and his crew lounge on the bags inside a gritty, exposed-brick space. It looks like a still from a film. Finally no pricing or release date has been confirmed yet.

Read More: Inside The Ultra-Rare Kanye West Louis Vuitton Sample Shirt

A$AP Rocky's Trash Bag Couch

The hOMMEMADE x Crosby Studios Trash Bag Couch is a bean bag disguised as a city trash bag. It comes in several versions: clear, black, red, and blue.

The prints make each bag look stuffed with real-life garbage: plastic bottles, dollar bills, candy wrappers, loose trash. Some bags are fully opaque while others are transparent with detailed printed fill visible through the shell.

The result is something between street art and functional furniture. It sits perfectly in line with Rocky's wider creative vision turning overlooked, urban imagery into objects that belong in a gallery or your living room.

Overall this is A$AP Rocky doing what he does best, making the overlooked feel iconic. Trash has never looked so intentional.

Read More: How Steph Curry’s Kobe 4 “Snakeskin” Prevented Another Injury

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Jeff Greenberg/Getty Images Streetwear Balenciaga Ridiculed Over Their $1,790 "Trash Pouch" Purse: "Name Brands Are A Bitch"
Comments 1