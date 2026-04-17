A$AP Rocky Just Made A Couch Out Of Trash Bags

A$AP Rocky is turning trash into furniture. His design studio hOMMEMADE just announced the "Trash Bag Couch" in collaboration with Crosby Studios. It's exactly what it sounds like and it's completely intentional.

The Trash Bag Couch is a fully functional bean bag shaped and printed to replicate a city trash bag. Variations come in clear, black, red, and blue colorways. Each is stuffed with plastic bottles, cash, candy wrappers, and more.

This isn't Rocky's first time blurring the line between trash and design. hOMMEMADE previously created pillows in the shape of trash bags, complete with a realistic garbage-filled print. The Trash Bag Couch takes that concept much further.

The concept challenges norms and redefines what constitutes a boundary between everyday objects and high fashion. Also Rocky has been building hOMMEMADE into a serious design vehicle. The brand defines itself as a "design studio x furniture and home goods brand."

Rocky has stated that his brands are about "wrecking boundaries and making statements through every piece." The Trash Bag Couch does exactly that in the home goods space.

The campaign images match the product's energy. Rocky and his crew lounge on the bags inside a gritty, exposed-brick space. It looks like a still from a film. Finally no pricing or release date has been confirmed yet.

A$AP Rocky's Trash Bag Couch

The hOMMEMADE x Crosby Studios Trash Bag Couch is a bean bag disguised as a city trash bag. It comes in several versions: clear, black, red, and blue.

The prints make each bag look stuffed with real-life garbage: plastic bottles, dollar bills, candy wrappers, loose trash. Some bags are fully opaque while others are transparent with detailed printed fill visible through the shell.

The result is something between street art and functional furniture. It sits perfectly in line with Rocky's wider creative vision turning overlooked, urban imagery into objects that belong in a gallery or your living room.