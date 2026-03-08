A$AP Rocky's AWGE Teases Incoming Rollout For "Don't Be Dumb" Deluxe

It's possible that A$AP Rocky's AWGE label is teasing another release, perhaps the follow-up to Playboi Carti's "MUSIC."

A$AP Rocky finally ended the long wait since 2018's TESTING and delivered his long-awaited album Don't Be Dumb earlier this year. We have a disc two deluxe on the way, and his label AWGE just took to Twitter to seemingly tease its upcoming arrival.

"EVERYONE DONE DROPPING NOW?" their page tweeted earlier today (Sunday, March 8). "ROLLOUT #2 LOADING..."

Of course, this excited many fans who can't wait to hear more music from the Harlem creative. This most recent LP represented a lot of sonic diversity, but its fundamentalist approach and catchy songwriting tendencies made it more of a smooth and cohesive experience than its predecessor in many fans' eyes.

Whether or not this comes out this spring or maybe in the summer is up in the air. It will apparently come out before Rocky's world tour, which begins on May 27 of this year. As such, we have a few months at most to build anticipation and receive new information or teases about the project. However, there's a possibility that this is all just a huge misinterpretation of the tweets.

Who Is On AWGE?

After all, AWGE has other releases on its radar. Fans of signee Playboi Carti have been waiting for his MUSIC follow-up BABY BOI ever since that similarly long-awaited LP came out in March of 2025. So maybe this is some misdirection that works equally well to benefit the hype for both artists. Other AWGE artists, per their website, include slowthai, Kelvin Krash, KEY!, and other A$AP Mob affiliates.

Still, A$AP Rocky has been teasing for a while, so fans might be right to assume AWGE's tweets are about him. He is the top dog at the label, after all. But maybe the infamous delayed rollout will rear its ugly head again.

In any case, it seems like 2026 will continue to be a big year for the collective, a streak that might stretch out into 2027 or later depending on when BABY BOI comes out. Rocky already won a lot of fans back with Don't Be Dumb, and a disc two deluxe has the potential to further capitalize on that.

With all this in mind, all fans can do right now is patiently wait. Hopefully, even the original album's naysayers will have something to celebrate on here.

