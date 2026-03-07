DJ Akademiks Breaks Down Why He Thinks Jay-Z & Drake Started Beefing

DJ Akademiks recently went on his livestream to react to Michael Eric Dyson's recent revelations about a conversation with Jay-Z. For those unaware, Jay privately disagreed with the author's take that Kendrick Lamar unrightfully questioned Drake's Blackness during their beef. As such, Ak took advantage of the opportunity to speculate about Drizzy's supposed beef with Hov.

That's "supposed" because they collaborated on "Love All" on the 6ix God's 2021 album Certified Lover Boy. However, Akademiks thinks these two artists' tensions go way back, and that things haven't been the same since around 2015.

As caught by DJ Akademiks TV on Instagram, he posited that Jay's caping for Kendrick in a collusion-like manner due to the Super Bowl connection. Ak theorized that the Roc Nation mogul hasn't messed with the Toronto superstar ever since The Boy eschewed a Tidal deal with the Brooklyn MC in favor of launching Apple Music in 2015.

He also brought up Nicki Minaj's complaints about this Tidal deal, suggesting that Jay took all the money and that the OVO mogul didn't want to jump on, preferring Apple's money. Per DJ Akademiks, this allegedly angered Hov, which then lined up with his support of Meek Mill during his Drizzy battle around this time.

Drake & Jay-Z's Beef Rumors

As such, Drake supposedly stopped messing with Jay-Z. Again, though, there are counterarguments here based on their collaborations. But Ak also posited that "Charged Up" was actually a diss for Hov, not Meek, as that came later on "Back To Back." According to the commentator, Drizzy might have felt like Jay sent Meek to battle him, which might be the focus of "Charged Up." Akademiks then went on to break down the lyrics on this song, comparing these dynamics to the 6ix God's beef with Pusha T and his shots at Kanye West.