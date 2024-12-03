Boi-1da Thinks JAY-Z Slighted Drake With Super Bowl Halftime Show Pick

The producer is staying loyal.

Boi-1da has been a crucial part of Drake's sound since day one. He produced "Best I Ever Had" back in 2009, and dominated the production on the rapper's 2015 classic mixtape If You're Reading This It's Too Late. He has never been particularly outspoken on social media, but the producer made his allegiance to Drake known on Monday. Boi-1da liked an Instagram reel comparing Drake's upcoming sports plans to that of Kendrick Lamar's. The reel in question theorized that Drake's global success is threatening to both Dot and Roc Nation head, JAY-Z.

This theory has been floating around for months. DJ Akademiks and other Drake supporters have put forth the idea that JAY-Z felt slighted by Drake's plan to perform at the World Cup in 2026. The World Cup is among the most viewed events in the world. It tops the list when it comes to sporting events. The World Cup pulls in 5 billion views compared to the Super Bowl. The American sporting event only pulls in an estimated 127 million. Boi-1da liked the Instagram reel claiming that JAY-Z chose Drake's enemy, K. Dot, as a means of combating this clear disadvantage in terms of popularity.

Boi-1da Implies Drake Is Playing The Long Time

Drake has been talking up his World Cup involvement since September. The rapper sat down with FIFA President Gianni Infantino to discuss the impact the 2026 event will have. He also praised Toronto, his and Boi-1da's hometown. "Canada as a whole, we have an incredible melting pot," Drizzy stated. "But in Toronto, there are just so many different cultural experiences. So when the world comes, it's going to be beautiful."