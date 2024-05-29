Boi-1da Reacts After His Latest Tweet Sparks Rampant Drake Speculation

Drake is someone who fans have been wanting to hear from as of late. Overall, this is due to the fact that he just participated in a brutal fight with Kendrick Lamar. In the eyes of most, he came out of this as the loser. Furthermore, the Canadian megastar was hit with two reference tracks on Tuesday. The first of which was Vory on the song "Mob Ties" while the other one was PartyNextDoor on "Ratchet Happy Birthday." It was a bad look for Drizzy, even if fans already knew he had ghostwriters.

Despite all of this, there are fans out there who just want him to release new music. They know that good music is what ultimately heals all wounds. Well, Boi-1da took to Twitter on Tuesday and had some folks in a frenzy. He simply tweeted "tap, tap tap tap," which subsequently led to speculation that Drake was going to drop soon. DJ Akademiks posted the tweet to his Instagram page and insinuated that this could mean something. As you can imagine, this got fans riled up.

Drake x Boi1da?

Boi-1da was paying attention to the social media frenzy, and he decided to react swiftly. In the comments section, he wrote "Guys LOL cmon man" with a laughing emoji. Needless to say, he never meant for his comments to be construed in this way. However, that doesn't necessarily mean no new music is on the horizon. Fans are just going to have to hold on and be patient.

Let us know if you are excited for new music from these two, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that new Drake music is on the horizon, or is Boi-1da playing coy about all of this? Do you think it would be better for Drake to take a bit of a break given everything that has happened? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

