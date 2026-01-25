A$AP Rocky Gives Playboi Carti His Flowers Amid Rumors Of AWGE Tension

A$AP Rocky has been connected to Playboi Carti ever since the latter signed to the former's AWGE label in 2016, and they have a few collabs to show for it. But not as many as fans would like. Still, it seems like despite some rumors, they are still tight, as Rocky recently reflected on their relationship during his DJ Akademiks interview.

"He come from the same nest as us," he said of Carti's trendsetting nature in fashion and beyond, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter. "Basically, Carti been with us since 2014, 2015, or some s**t like that, from my recollection. I've always wanted to let Carti be his own man. And he a boss. He is his own man and his own boss. I ain't all up in the videos dancing. I'm on my Suge [Knight] s**t right now. That's not necessary. He doing his thing. He a man in his own light. Like you say, he a trendsetter in his own light. Carti come from us and we all started out tight-knit. Throughout time, as you can tell, [A$AP] Bari, [A$AP] Relli, s**t be happening."

Do Playboi Carti & A$AP Rocky Have Beef?

Then, Akademiks asked what A$AP Rocky saw in Playboi Carti. "I knew Carti was fire because he has this song called 'Lost,'" he answered. "It was going around. This kid Theo [presumably Theophilus London], he was playing it for Bari, Bari was playing it for me, and s**t like that. I was like, 'I'm f***ing with this, who that?' I had something at SXSW, and that was my first time meeting Carti. He was like, 'Yo, bro, I'm ready. We ready, let's go.' He knew that I did a freestyle to that 'Lost' s**t. Since then, we's locked in. Carti was living with me for two years, three years [in] Manhattan, even in L.A."