A$AP Rocky Gives Playboi Carti His Flowers Amid Rumors Of AWGE Tension

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: A$AP Rocky attends The Fashion Awards 2024, presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)
A$AP Rocky's still tight with Playboi Carti, even amid missing features and claims from other folks alleging problems with these AWGE MCs.

A$AP Rocky has been connected to Playboi Carti ever since the latter signed to the former's AWGE label in 2016, and they have a few collabs to show for it. But not as many as fans would like. Still, it seems like despite some rumors, they are still tight, as Rocky recently reflected on their relationship during his DJ Akademiks interview.

"He come from the same nest as us," he said of Carti's trendsetting nature in fashion and beyond, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter. "Basically, Carti been with us since 2014, 2015, or some s**t like that, from my recollection. I've always wanted to let Carti be his own man. And he a boss. He is his own man and his own boss. I ain't all up in the videos dancing. I'm on my Suge [Knight] s**t right now. That's not necessary. He doing his thing. He a man in his own light. Like you say, he a trendsetter in his own light. Carti come from us and we all started out tight-knit. Throughout time, as you can tell, [A$AP] Bari, [A$AP] Relli, s**t be happening."

Do Playboi Carti & A$AP Rocky Have Beef?

Then, Akademiks asked what A$AP Rocky saw in Playboi Carti. "I knew Carti was fire because he has this song called 'Lost,'" he answered. "It was going around. This kid Theo [presumably Theophilus London], he was playing it for Bari, Bari was playing it for me, and s**t like that. I was like, 'I'm f***ing with this, who that?' I had something at SXSW, and that was my first time meeting Carti. He was like, 'Yo, bro, I'm ready. We ready, let's go.' He knew that I did a freestyle to that 'Lost' s**t. Since then, we's locked in. Carti was living with me for two years, three years [in] Manhattan, even in L.A."

However, rumors around A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti have alleged beef between them, specifically claims from Ian Connor that Carti dissed Rocky. Connor has a long history of friendship and then conflict with the Harlem creative. Also, Playboi Carti brought A$AP Rocky out during a concert last year, so it seems like the rumors aren't adding up. We will see how all of this develops, though, and how Rocky and the Opium boss link up next.

