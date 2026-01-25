A$AP Rocky Gives Massive Credit To Kanye West Despite His Controversies

A$AP Rocky recently sat down for a wide-ranging interview with DJ Akademiks to talk about his new album Don't Be Dumb, his beef with Drake, his relationship with Rihanna, and much more. At one point of their conversation, Ak asked him about Kanye West, and he had a pretty interesting answer given their history.

Ye not only worked with the Harlem creative as a collaborator in the past, but he's also one of Rocky's artistic north stars. However, that doesn't mean that he's on board with everything related to the Chicago artist, as he seemed to allude to Kanye West's recent controversies in the 2020s.

"I just feel like n***as like Ye, Pharrell, Jay-Z, that whole Roc-A-Fella s**t, they knocked down the door for us to be us," the A$AP MC remarked, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter. "They did. They ran so we could walk, they was the first n***as. [Tupac Shakur] was the first n***a to walk down the runway of Versace. He the reason the whole game wearing Versace. 'Pac was front row at the Armani show. I think Ye is just one of the most influential dudes to do this s**t. One of the most influential dudes."

Do A$AP Rocky & Kanye West Have Beef?

Kanye West showed love to A$AP Rocky earlier this year, although he hopes that Rocky could support him publicly more. Even if he doesn't agree with all of Ye's perspectives and antics, he still recognizes him as an indelibly influential figure.