A$AP Rocky Gives Massive Credit To Kanye West Despite His Controversies

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
ASAP Rocky Massive Credit Kanye West Despite Controversies
Dec 25, 2010; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Recording artist Kanye West before the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
A$AP Rocky and Kanye West have collaborated before, so it's no shock to hear Rocky praise Ye even if he doesn't agree with him on everything.

A$AP Rocky recently sat down for a wide-ranging interview with DJ Akademiks to talk about his new album Don't Be Dumb, his beef with Drake, his relationship with Rihanna, and much more. At one point of their conversation, Ak asked him about Kanye West, and he had a pretty interesting answer given their history.

Ye not only worked with the Harlem creative as a collaborator in the past, but he's also one of Rocky's artistic north stars. However, that doesn't mean that he's on board with everything related to the Chicago artist, as he seemed to allude to Kanye West's recent controversies in the 2020s.

"I just feel like n***as like Ye, Pharrell, Jay-Z, that whole Roc-A-Fella s**t, they knocked down the door for us to be us," the A$AP MC remarked, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter. "They did. They ran so we could walk, they was the first n***as. [Tupac Shakur] was the first n***a to walk down the runway of Versace. He the reason the whole game wearing Versace. 'Pac was front row at the Armani show. I think Ye is just one of the most influential dudes to do this s**t. One of the most influential dudes."

Do A$AP Rocky & Kanye West Have Beef?

Kanye West showed love to A$AP Rocky earlier this year, although he hopes that Rocky could support him publicly more. Even if he doesn't agree with all of Ye's perspectives and antics, he still recognizes him as an indelibly influential figure.

"I don't agree with a lot of s**t," he continued. "Anybody does sometimes, especially him. Sometimes, he on his own mission. Sometimes, it makes sense. And sometimes, he can be Ye. But I don't think it takes away from what he did when I was a kid and how he influenced me and all of that s**t. I think he did an amazing job. Him being frustrated, spending his own money, losing his own money, getting f***ed over, like I said, they knocked down the door and prepared us. Like, oh, these is the games n***as is playing. Okay, watch out for this, watch out for that, oh, right."

