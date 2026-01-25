A$AP Rocky Commends Kendrick Lamar & Drake For Their Battle, But Not Entirely

A$AP Rocky had a lot to talk about during his new interview with DJ Akademiks, whether it was his thoughts on Playboi Carti and Kanye West or, most explosively, his beef with Drake. Among other sub-topics in this category, he reflected on the Kendrick Lamar and Drizzy battle with some praises and criticisms... Take a wild guess as to who got the brunt of the latter.

As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, the commentator asked the Harlem creative whether or not he was "rooting" for the Compton lyricist during the battle. "It wasn't rooting, it was just, like, that n***a was going crazy," he answered. "He did his thing. I think it was good sportsmanship. I feel like Drake and Dot put on a good battle for the culture, man. What happened after that, that's kind of crazy. Like, all the suing and s**t."

Rocky was referring to Drake's defamation lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar's diss track "Not Like Us," which he's currently appealing the dismissal of. Still, his praise of sportsmanship went both ways. "Personally, them n***as showed good sportsmanship."

Akademiks then brought up New York's roots in battle culture ("I watched that s**t heavily," Rocky remarked). He asked if there's a line where folks go too far in battle rap, and the father of three thinks there's no boundary once you cross over into disrespect.

"I think once you cross the line and it's an engagement of a battle, gloves is off," he expressed. "Who am I to judge how far the next n***a should go talking about the next n***a? It's back to that gossipy s**t. Let them n***as talk about what they gon' talk about. Get your s**t off."

A$AP Rocky's Role In Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef

For those unaware, A$AP Rocky's recent Drake disses are not the only ones he's launched at him. He was on Future and Metro Boomin's WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU album in 2024, dissing Drizzy on "Show Of Hands." This was before the Kendrick Lamar battle began in full force, but after the floodgates opened with "Like That."