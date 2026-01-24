A$AP Rocky Admits His One Regret About How He Handled The Drake Beef

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
ASAP Rocky Dives Deep His Side Of Drake Beef
Nov 17, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake wears headphones to conduct an in-game media interview while watching the Toronto Raptors host the Boston Celtics at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
During a recent sit-down interview with DJ Akademiks, A$AP Rocky reflected on how he stopped looking at Drake as a friend.

As much of a banger as "F**kin' Problems" is, we will probably never get another A$AP Rocky and Drake collab ever again. That's because of the beef that has developed between them this decade, which Rocky dove into in a deeper way during his new interview with DJ Akademiks.

This sit-down with Akademiks surprised many fans, considering that Ak is OVO all the way and has been very critical of the Harlem creative and others dissing Drizzy. But it seems like they had a pretty good time, and the commentator asked the multi-hyphenate to elaborate on his side of the story.

"I thought old boy was my mans," A$AP Rocky expressed concerning Drake, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter. "I think, when I got with my girl [Rihanna], he just started throwing shots out of nowhere... Throwing subs. I think [we're beefing over women] too. I don't know, perhaps [it started before]. [...] For a n***a like me, bro, I'm not the first n***a that f***ed my girl, or my baby mother, or my wife. Somebody predates that. Get off that sucker s**t... We sound like females talking about females, that's crazy. I don't care about nobody that predates me. That was before me, what the f**k I'ma do? N***as be too insecure dwelling on stupid s**t. [...] Nah, gangster, [I wasn't taking subliminal shots]. He been talking about n***as, throwing shots before the Kendrick [Lamar] s**t and all that."

What Did A$AP Rocky Say About Drake?

In a pretty funny moment, A$AP Rocky told DJ Akademiks to get off his 6ix God bias, but he did give Ak respect regardless. "2020, that n***a [Drake] got me a [A$AP] Yams chain," Rocky continued. "'You my brother.' I still got the chain. I still cherish it. He remembers Yams. He came to Yams Day, he was there. That's 2020. Me and shorty was locked in... That's when all the shots started happening, that's when I started seeing n***as saying funny s**t. Shot at him? Never."

Then, A$AP Rocky expanded on his Drake beef more specifically with remarks on the Kendrick Lamar battle. "The only reason I said something was because I felt like he took a shot at my girl," he expressed, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter. "He was just on tour and said something about my girl. That was two weeks prior to me saying what I said. [...] I'm not just talking about songs. I realized this battle was between two n***as sparring... I ain't got nothing to say until I put out my project. [...] They could think what they want. I f**k with Metro [Boomin]... 'Tro been working with me for years on this s**t. I was on that, you feel me? I said what I said, and I shouldn't have because it was petty. And I was being messy by saying something about another woman. That's corny... I probably could've left that out. [...] I don't talk to that n***a... Be happy for a n***a, man. Chill out."

Rocky's regret refers to his "Show Of Hands" verse on Future and Metro Boomin's WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU. In it, he seemed to reference being intimate with the mother of Drake's child, Sophie Brussaux, before he was.

