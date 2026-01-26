Drake's Latest Duck Face Selfies Have The Internet Cracking Up

Drake's go-to selfie pose made a return to his Instagram last night and once again his fans are both laughing and a tad annoyed.

Drake's back with the cheeky the duck face selfies and once again, it's dividing his fanbase. The Toronto rapper shared a handful of his model-like facial poses to his Instagram Story late last night, as well as a few other random pictures. But his kind-of cringe solo shots are what has his haters and fans talking.

Some are just fine with the posts, as they have no issues with Drizzy's cornier side. "I genuinely love this man so much [heart eyes emoji laughing emoji]," one Shade Room commenter writes. Others are playfully asking The Boy to come out, offering no judgement as a bargaining tactic.

"Drake just come out…we won’t judge you [tired face emoji]." But while some are having a good time with the selfies like this person: [three laughing emojis] He gotta be trolling," some are genuinely irked.

One commenter in particular says this would be a deal breaker if he pulled this on her. "This would piss me off if he was my man," she writes. Some are just scratching their heads as to why Drake is willing to put his reputation into question. "I don’t understand why he makes his lips like this."

A$AP Rocky Speaks On Beef With Drake

All in all, this will be something that everyone forgets after a couple of days, but it's certainly got folks' attention.

However, a conversation that might last quite a bit longer is his broken friendship with A$AP Rocky. It's been a major talking point during the Harlem native's interview tour for Don't Be Dumb and he's made it clear that he's got no plans to hash things out with his "F*ckin' Problems" collaborator.

The topic was explored quite extensively during his interview with DJ Akademiks, with Rocky finding it lame that their beef's origins more than likely deal with him "stealing" Rihanna from the 6ix God.

"I thought old boy was my mans. I think, when I got with my girl [Rihanna], he just started throwing shots out of nowhere... Throwing subs. I think [we're beefing over women] too. I don't know, perhaps [it started before]. [...] For a n**** like me, bro, I'm not the first n**** that f*cked my girl, or my baby mother, or my wife. Somebody predates that. Get off that sucker sh*t..." he said in part.

However, while he doesn't feel bad about responding to all of Drake's shots, he did admit that he could have handled it a tad better. "I said what I said, and I shouldn't have because it was petty. And I was being messy by saying something about another woman. That's corny... I probably could've left that out. [...] I don't talk to that n****... Be happy for a n****, man. Chill out."

