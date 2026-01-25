A$AP Rocky Thinks Drake Threw J. Cole Under the Bus, DJ Akademiks Tells Drizzy's Alleged Side Of Rocky Beef

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
ASAP Rocky Drake J Cole Under Bus DJ Akademiks Drakes Side Beef
Nov 25, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist and Toronto Raptors ambassador Drake reacts to a scoring play against Philadelphia 76ers in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
After his new interview with A$AP Rocky in which Rocky defended J. Cole, DJ Akademiks proposed a theory about Drake's side of the Rocky beef.

Even though we're coming up on two years since the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle (which briefly had J. Cole as a participant), fans, media figures, and artists are clearly not done talking about it. During DJ Akademiks' new interview with one of his most surprising recent guests, A$AP Rocky, they both elaborated on the alleged context behind Rocky and Drizzy's feud.

As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, the Harlem creative had some harsh words for the Toronto superstar when it comes to how he moves and how Rocky perceived his treatment of Cole. "I think, from a man perspective, that n***a move like a female," A$AP Rocky remarked concerning Drake. "That's just my opinion, take it or leave it. It's crazy how the n***a threw the n***a J. Cole under the bus. You [Akademiks] don't f**k with Cole. I f**k with that n***a, stop playing. That n***a fire."

From there, Ak and Rocky argued over the J. Cole apology, with the latter respecting the interviewer's criticism of it and the former acknowledging that the Dreamville MC is "one of them n***as." Rocky also confirmed that he's not on Cole's upcoming album The Fall-Off... Unless a surprise is on the way.

Why Do Drake & A$AP Rocky Have Beef?

However, DJ Akademiks had some post-interview theories to share about A$AP Rocky and Drake's beef. It seems to line up with the assumption (which Rocky agrees with) that their beef started over women, specifically A$AP's relationship with Drizzy's longtime muse Rihanna.

Akademiks claimed that after speaking to some sources, they claim that the 6ix God was supposed to perform at Yams Day in 2020, an A$AP event honoring the late A$AP Yams. He was supposedly either not allowed to perform or didn't have a chance. But Riri allegedly told The Boy that he wasn't performing due to an "insecure dude." This allegedly started their fallout.

We will see if either artist comes forward to confirm or deny this, which could've happened in this interview. A$AP Rocky's side of the Drake story is that Drizzy sent unprompted shots and subliminals about their past relationships. He does regret bringing Adonis' mother Sophie Brussaux into the fold, though.

