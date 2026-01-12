A$AP Rocky Drops Playboi Carti From The Official Version Of "Helicopter$"

BY Cole Blake
35th Gotham Film Awards - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 01: A$AP Rocky attends the 35th Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
"Helicopter$" is the latest single from A$AP Rocky's highly anticipated upcoming album, "Don't Be Dumb," which drops this week.

A$AP Rocky has shared another single from his upcoming album, Don't Be Dumb, titled "Helicopter$." Despite rumors that Playboi Carti would be featured on the track, his contribution is not present on the official version of the song. Rocky has not provided a specific reason for the move.

Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to the decision. "Huge W that mf will ruin any feature," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Rocky can do it himself."

Along with the release of "Helicopter$," Rocky also shared an accompanying music video with some characteristically creative visuals. The camera follows Rocky as he performs the song in a boxing gym, on the roof of a church, and from the side of a helicopter, among other bizarre locations. Matching the single's cover artwork, the style is similar to that of a video game.

In the comments section on YouTube, fans are loving the release. "This music video IS INSANE, song is also a banger. WOW, more excited than ever for DONT BE DUMB!" one top response reads. Another adds: "Rocky is the king of visuals."

When Is A$AP Rocky Dropping "Don't Be Dumb"?

As for the rest of Don't Be Dumb, Rocky is finally releasing the project on Friday, January 16. It will mark his fourth studio album. "Helicopter$" is the latest of several singles Rocky has already released. They include "Highjack", "Tailor Swif", "Ruby Rosary," and "Pray4DaGang" as well as "Punk Rocky," which he dropped earlier this month. It's unclear how many of the singles will actually make the final tracklist.

Prior to the release of "Punk Rocky" and "Helicopter$," Rocky teamed up with the financial company, Bilt, to release an exclusive vinyl version of Don't Be Dumb. They provided some unique insight as to what fans can expect from the album in a press release at the time. "The 15-track, 2LP vinyl moves through genres the way you'd move through a city—Jazz, Hip-Hop, Metal, Indie, R&B—each track capturing a different block, mood, or moment. It's Rocky in full range," it reads.

